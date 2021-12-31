Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc Buys Lowe's Inc

New Purchases: LOW,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 818,329 shares, 28.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 356 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 349,104 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 418,958 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 178,139 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $230.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.