Sib Llc Buys FIGS Inc, Sells Blueprint Medicines Corp

Added Positions: FIGS,

FIGS, Reduced Positions: LULU,

LULU, Sold Out: BPMC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIGS Inc, sells Blueprint Medicines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sib Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sib Llc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIB LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sib+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 86,586 shares, 16.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) - 60,993 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 110,707 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 216,316 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 313,639 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.

Sib Llc added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 165.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $21.843200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 240,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sib Llc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $94.25 and $115.99, with an estimated average price of $104.74.