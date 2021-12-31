Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys Nomad Foods, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares iBonds Dec 2021

- New Purchases: NOMD, CEMB, EEMA, VCRA, TMHC, ISRG, FWONK, IBB, HAFC, LBC, KWEB, LTHM, XLP, COP, GXF, D, TMC,
- Added Positions: ALC, WMT, ABBV, PG, LOGI, COO, CSCO, TSCO, DUK, KO, PAGS, ZTO, FISV, ICE, FB, BABA, ADP, MELI, CPRT, TMO, AMZN, HCAT, CHD, MSFT, FAST, XOM, TIP, NEM, NVDA, SPSB, BSJO, BSJN, BSJM, IEI, FEZ, EWGS, VGSH, ADBE, PYPL, JD, DIS, SBUX, OKE, IBM, GOOG, CHI, UBS, SHY, QGEN,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, HYS, AAXJ, AYX, MRNA, ABM, SSD, TTEC, RCII, BA, ANET, NDAQ, IBDN, IBDO, OTIS, IBHB, AMN, FRC, AWK, EBAY, ACN, ARCB, FSS, HSY, IDA, SPSC, GLD, ABC, ACLS, PLMR, TGT, KR, ORCL, PRGS, WSM, TSM, CVX, MCD, AMT, ARRY, CRL, INTC, YY, CRM, DG, STAA, BCC, ARCE, PGR, MKC, HD, NVS, IIVI, TT, AEP, ALGN,
- Sold Out: TME, IBDM, CCL, AIZ, RCL, RGA, ZNGA, BC, DVA, CMC, HMN, SNBR, BSJL, TDOC, STNE, FKWL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bellecapital International Ltd.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,875 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,451 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,286 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 183,671 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS) - 114,730 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81%
Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.83 and $28.79, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 259,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB)
Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $50.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)
Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Vocera Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $67.02, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.31 and $34.97, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 26,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Bellecapital International Ltd. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $302.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 34,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $103.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21. The stock is now traded at around $46.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Bellecapital International Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $147.55 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $158.56.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Bellecapital International Ltd. sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.
