Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Div

- New Purchases: FMS, BRK.B, LOW, SJW, VZ, TSLA,
- Added Positions: ISTB, IGIB, IGSB, AGG, XLRE, MUB, IXUS, SCHC, IGF, VNQI, VTEB, CRL, VO, SCHA, CHE, YUMC, FRC, UL, JNJ, TSM, IVV, CASY, CCOI, BKNG, GDDY, MA, RELX, CLS, PEP, CP, NDSN, MDT, HON, HDB, FDS, CMCSA, AOA, KOCG, FB, PGR, PCRX, TM, AMZN, SAP, ORCL, NVO, NKE, FCN, EW, FIS, VGT, XLE, TOL, BKLN, AOR, VVV, RSG, PHG, MCO, JPM, CL, BAM, BAC, TFC, IJR, IWM, XYL, SCHF,
- Reduced Positions: VMBS, BSV, BND, GVI, SCHO, MINT, SPSB, AAPL, XLK, HYLB, BDX, XBI, ICE, TSCO, SCHP, SHY, GNTX, VWO, VXUS, UPS, GOOG, FLOT, KRE, IEMG, SCHH, SPY, GOVT, BNDX, MET, STT, XLY, MO, XLV, XLF, FDX, VTI, ODFL, SCHV, SCHG, SCHZ, TREX, V, LLY, XLP, SCHM, SHM, NVDA, VUG, IT, NEE, XLI,
- Sold Out: PAGS, LVHI, BABA, LQD, BIBL,
For the details of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+insight+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 623,910 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.40%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 405,466 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 286,408 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.10%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 123,533 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,467 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 61,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.067400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $230.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 826 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SJW Group (SJW)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in SJW Group. The purchase prices were between $65.92 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $69.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1031.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid (LVHI)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $25.91.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.Sold Out: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAPITAL INSIGHT PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs