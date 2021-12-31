Capital Insight Partners, Llc Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells PagSeguro Digital, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Div

New Purchases: FMS, BRK.B, LOW, SJW, VZ, TSLA,

Added Positions: ISTB, IGIB, IGSB, AGG, XLRE, MUB, IXUS, SCHC, IGF, VNQI, VTEB, CRL, VO, SCHA, CHE, YUMC, FRC, UL, JNJ, TSM, IVV, CASY, CCOI, BKNG, GDDY, MA, RELX, CLS, PEP, CP, NDSN, MDT, HON, HDB, FDS, CMCSA, AOA, KOCG, FB, PGR, PCRX, TM, AMZN, SAP, ORCL, NVO, NKE, FCN, EW, FIS, VGT, XLE, TOL, BKLN, AOR, VVV, RSG, PHG, MCO, JPM, CL, BAM, BAC, TFC, IJR, IWM, XYL, SCHF, Reduced Positions: VMBS, BSV, BND, GVI, SCHO, MINT, SPSB, AAPL, XLK, HYLB, BDX, XBI, ICE, TSCO, SCHP, SHY, GNTX, VWO, VXUS, UPS, GOOG, FLOT, KRE, IEMG, SCHH, SPY, GOVT, BNDX, MET, STT, XLY, MO, XLV, XLF, FDX, VTI, ODFL, SCHV, SCHG, SCHZ, TREX, V, LLY, XLP, SCHM, SHM, NVDA, VUG, IT, NEE, XLI, Sold Out: PAGS, LVHI, BABA, LQD, BIBL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Lowe's Inc, sells PagSeguro Digital, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Insight Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Capital Insight Partners, Llc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $491 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 623,910 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.40% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 405,466 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 286,408 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.10% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 123,533 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,467 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 61,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.067400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $230.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in SJW Group. The purchase prices were between $65.92 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $69.59. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1031.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 151,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $26.64, with an estimated average price of $25.91.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Capital Insight Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26.