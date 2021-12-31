Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wealth CMT Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wealth CMT (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth CMT. As of 2021Q4, Wealth CMT owns 21 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealth CMT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+cmt/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wealth CMT
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 277,792 shares, 37.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 74,910 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 212,288 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  4. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 565,552 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64%
  5. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 122,671 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $253.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.7%. The holding were 277,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $265.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.67%. The holding were 74,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 122,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Wealth CMT initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.696300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 191,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Wealth CMT initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 75,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $207.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 26,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth CMT. Also check out:

1. Wealth CMT's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth CMT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth CMT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth CMT keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus