Wealth CMT Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth CMT. As of 2021Q4, Wealth CMT owns 21 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 277,792 shares, 37.70% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 74,910 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 212,288 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 565,552 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.64% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 122,671 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $253.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.7%. The holding were 277,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $265.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.67%. The holding were 74,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 122,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth CMT initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.696300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 191,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth CMT initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 75,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealth CMT initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $207.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 26,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.