Kinloch Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Clorox Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, AT&T Inc, Nucor Corp

New Purchases: VCR, CLX, HD, VDE, MDLZ, UNP, NSC,

VCR, CLX, HD, VDE, MDLZ, UNP, NSC, Added Positions: JPST, ABBV, CAH, IBM, KMB, SPY, FPE, ED, MO, CAT, MMM, JNJ, SYY, WBA, PG, ATO, O, KO, ABT, PM, FTSM, PEP, LEG, CVX, GD, MCD, RTX, AFL, EMR, AAPL, TSLA,

JPST, ABBV, CAH, IBM, KMB, SPY, FPE, ED, MO, CAT, MMM, JNJ, SYY, WBA, PG, ATO, O, KO, ABT, PM, FTSM, PEP, LEG, CVX, GD, MCD, RTX, AFL, EMR, AAPL, TSLA, Reduced Positions: VGT, NUE, TGT, XOM, BEN, ESS, TROW, VNQ, FRT, GPC, PBCT, CINF, WMT, D, IEF,

VGT, NUE, TGT, XOM, BEN, ESS, TROW, VNQ, FRT, GPC, PBCT, CINF, WMT, D, IEF, Sold Out: VHT, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Clorox Co, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, AbbVie Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Vanguard Health Care ETF, AT&T Inc, Nucor Corp, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinloch Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kinloch Capital, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kinloch Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinloch+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 38,895 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 23,176 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 262,157 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.94% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 79,151 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.12% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,899 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.93%

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $308.6 and $354.93, with an estimated average price of $335.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 23,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $177.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 15,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $357.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $243.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 501.20%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 53,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 22,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 36.02%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $142.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Kinloch Capital, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.