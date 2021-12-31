F&V Capital Management, LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: EPD, ENB, TGP, ET, SPH, CEQP, NS, NUE, DK, GORO,

EPD, ENB, TGP, ET, SPH, CEQP, NS, NUE, DK, GORO, Added Positions: FDX, ADM, EBAY, GOOGL, AMAT, QRVO, MRO, GILD, ORCL, MSFT, RTX, URI, ALL, VZ, MDT, NEM, CVX, CSCO, FOX, BMY, HPQ, MLI, LITE, CVS, AEP, CAG, VMI, IDEV, QQQ, EWG, DES,

FDX, ADM, EBAY, GOOGL, AMAT, QRVO, MRO, GILD, ORCL, MSFT, RTX, URI, ALL, VZ, MDT, NEM, CVX, CSCO, FOX, BMY, HPQ, MLI, LITE, CVS, AEP, CAG, VMI, IDEV, QQQ, EWG, DES, Reduced Positions: NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, FB, EWJ, IVV,

NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, FB, EWJ, IVV, Sold Out: PYPL, IJR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Teekay LNG Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F&V Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, F&V Capital Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 110,431 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 231,145 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.92% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 55,424 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.07% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 108,922 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 80,107 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52%

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.314500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 55,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.