F&V Capital Management, LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Enbridge Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: EPD, ENB, TGP, ET, SPH, CEQP, NS, NUE, DK, GORO,
- Added Positions: FDX, ADM, EBAY, GOOGL, AMAT, QRVO, MRO, GILD, ORCL, MSFT, RTX, URI, ALL, VZ, MDT, NEM, CVX, CSCO, FOX, BMY, HPQ, MLI, LITE, CVS, AEP, CAG, VMI, IDEV, QQQ, EWG, DES,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, FB, EWJ, IVV,
- Sold Out: PYPL, IJR,
For the details of F&V Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/f%26v+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of F&V Capital Management, LLC
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 110,431 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 231,145 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.92%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 55,424 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.07%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 108,922 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 80,107 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52%
F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.314500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 53,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)
F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $17.19, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 51,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH)
F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $254.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 55,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.
Here is the complete portfolio of F&V Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. F&V Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. F&V Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. F&V Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that F&V Capital Management, LLC keeps buying