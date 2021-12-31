Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Owl Rock Capital Cor

- New Purchases: VCSH, NEAR, APD, GD, GILD, EMR,
- Added Positions: WMT, WRK, ADP, MDLZ, DGX, CVX, COP, GPC, PM, WM, KR, USB, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, ORCC, TGT, BLK, UNP, HD, GIS,
- Sold Out: IGSB, WFC, ADI,
For the details of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/members+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 306,147 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 1,604,692 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.17%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 199,860 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 48,625 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 37,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.54%
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.77%. The holding were 306,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 199,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $289.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WestRock Co (WRK)
Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:
1. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEMBERS CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying