Members Capital Advisors Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Owl Rock Capital Cor

New Purchases: VCSH, NEAR, APD, GD, GILD, EMR,

VCSH, NEAR, APD, GD, GILD, EMR, Added Positions: WMT, WRK, ADP, MDLZ, DGX, CVX, COP, GPC, PM, WM, KR, USB, QCOM,

WMT, WRK, ADP, MDLZ, DGX, CVX, COP, GPC, PM, WM, KR, USB, QCOM, Reduced Positions: LQD, ORCC, TGT, BLK, UNP, HD, GIS,

LQD, ORCC, TGT, BLK, UNP, HD, GIS, Sold Out: IGSB, WFC, ADI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Owl Rock Capital Corp, Wells Fargo, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Members Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q4, Members Capital Advisors Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 306,147 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 1,604,692 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.17% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 199,860 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 48,625 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 37,000 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.54%

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.77%. The holding were 306,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 199,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $289.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $212.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 15,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in WestRock Co by 33.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Members Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.