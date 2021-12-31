Burns J W & Co Inc Buys Deere, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, AllianceBernstein Holding LP

New Purchases: F, VNQ, ACN, BAM, CVS, KEYS, VUG,

F, VNQ, ACN, BAM, CVS, KEYS, VUG, Added Positions: DE, ABBV, FB, IJS, VYM, ISRG, COST, XLI, IBB, DLN, NVDA, YUM, TSLA, UNH, CRM, PFE, QQQJ, NEE, XLE, TSM, SPHQ, VOO, CAT,

DE, ABBV, FB, IJS, VYM, ISRG, COST, XLI, IBB, DLN, NVDA, YUM, TSLA, UNH, CRM, PFE, QQQJ, NEE, XLE, TSM, SPHQ, VOO, CAT, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, V, BABA, BDX, HD, BA, WCN, GOOGL, URI, TMO, GOOG, PAYX, FDX, BX, ABT, MCD, ZBH, LMT, KMB, VZ, T, EBAY, VIG, VTI, ATVI, CSCO, BMY, XOM, AMGN, AB, HSIC, ICE, PLTR, CARR, YUMC, MO, FPE, SPY, CHD, KEY, CLX, KO, TJX, SJM, PLUG, HSY, LOW, GILD, XLP, STZ, MMM, IWF, IVW, IAU, MDT, OTIS, NGG, NKE, NVS, AMT, OXY, APH, QCOM, SBAC, TRV,

Investment company Burns J W & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Ford Motor Co, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Accenture PLC, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, AllianceBernstein Holding LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns J W & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Burns J W & Co Inc owns 188 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,256 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 160,058 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Visa Inc (V) - 136,568 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,301 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,625 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $22.313700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $350.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $295.202200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $378.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.