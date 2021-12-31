Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Ingredion Inc, Sells Stericycle Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: VCEB, EFAX, EEMX, CHTR, RTX, QQQ, GILT, PANW, BAH, CP, CNC, DLTR, ABC, AON, JPST, KD, MLM, SQ, INFN, MGA, GFS, FSS, AUR, ALRS,
- Added Positions: SCHB, VEA, BND, BNDX, BSV, VWO, INGR, MUNI, EMQQ, VGSH, AAPL, SCHF, DIS, TSM, SPLK, ROP, VTEB, TIP, MRK, NVDA, XBI, AMZN, VSGX, VYM, AGG, IVV, IBM, ESGV, JEPI, MDT, EIX, AMD, GOOGL, AXP, V, BA, CVS, VTI, FB, GLD, UBER, PEP, PYPL, NOW, TTWO, TRV, PAYX, TPIC, TFC, IEMG, MS, WPP, AMP, ANTM, AMAT, BMY, COF, CB, CSCO, VTV, CCI, ETN, GM, GS, INTC, ICLN, IAU, LOW, ACN, VCIT, VBK, VEU, MET, QQQN, YUMC, CATH, ADBE, APD, ADI, AYRO, BAC, C, ED, DOW, EBLU, FSLR, SFIX, HON, IBB, NGG, NVT, RMT, SCHE, SCHR, SON, SO,
- Reduced Positions: SRCL, VOD, T, ATVI, BRK.B, KWEB, BIDU, VZ, VTR, MDLZ, QRVO, HBI, DVN, KO, CAAS, AMCX, WWW, GILD, VUG, VLO, SONY, SBUX, ESGE, IWD, IWO, CVX, KHC, GOOG, MCK, NCR, TTM, PBCT, PM, ABBV, WY, BP, BWA, WDC, WRE, SABR, BYND, VST, COST, GE, WHR, D, EWBC, LLY, EMR, RDS.A, FDX, STT, SCHZ, ZM, SRE, TDC, UNP, UNH, UNM, VOT, VTIP, WPC, ABT, HAL, LNT, MO, ARKW, BCE, BX, CMCSA, CBU, COP, CTVA, DLR, RDY, EXPD, SLB, INTU, IRM, IYR, EFA, IWP, IGSB, OKE, PSX, PPL, QCOM, ROK, DEEP,
- Sold Out: IWF, KSU, ANCUF, CNSWF, MDLA, SPLV, JAZZ, BABA, COR, EPD, FLO, IP, SNY, VGR, SLVM,
For the details of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+%26+doremus+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 773,553 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 382,345 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 525,208 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 305,743 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 296,833 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 56,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $85.68, with an estimated average price of $83.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $77, with an estimated average price of $74.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $577.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 191.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.428500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 127.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 7525.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.842500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $447.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: (KSU)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Constellation Software Inc (CNSWF)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Constellation Software Inc. The sale prices were between $1628 and $1861.77, with an estimated average price of $1747.03.Sold Out: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ANCUF)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $41.52, with an estimated average price of $38.76.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Also check out:
1. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hanson & Doremus Investment Management keeps buying