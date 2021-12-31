Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Ingredion Inc, Sells Stericycle Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, AT&T Inc

insider
Just now
Burlington, VT, based Investment company Hanson & Doremus Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, Ingredion Inc, SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, sells Stericycle Inc, Vodafone Group PLC, AT&T Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 494 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 773,553 shares, 18.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 382,345 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 525,208 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 305,743 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 296,833 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.68 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 56,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $85.68, with an estimated average price of $83.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr (EEMX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Fr. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $77, with an estimated average price of $74.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38. The stock is now traded at around $577.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $371.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Ingredion Inc by 191.42%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.428500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 37,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 127.64%. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 7525.00%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $252.842500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $447.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Constellation Software Inc (CNSWF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Constellation Software Inc. The sale prices were between $1628 and $1861.77, with an estimated average price of $1747.03.

Sold Out: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ANCUF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The sale prices were between $35.8 and $41.52, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.



