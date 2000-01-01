Would You Gamble Without Looking at Your Cards?

The stock market’s recent gain could cause some investors to become complacent. The ongoing bull market, which has generated a capital gain of around 100% since the S&P 500 reached its nadir in March 2020, may lead some investors to assume that recent trends will persist indefinitely. As a result, they may overlook obvious risks that threaten their future financial prospects.

For example, they may assume stock valuations will continue to rise due to factors such as upbeat investor sentiment and a rapidly growing economy. Similarly, they may overlook company-specific risks, such as high debt levels or a lack of an economic moat, because they believe a strong economic outlook will shield even the weakest companies in many industries.

Stock market cycles

However, the stock market has never delivered uninterrupted gains. It has always moved from bull market to bear market, and vice-versa, since its inception. Therefore, while a stock market crash may seem unlikely to many investors at the present time, a bear market is almost certain to take place in the future.

As a result, investors need to conduct thorough due diligence into any stock they are buying. Moreover, they must ensure they continue to seek a margin of safety versus the intrinsic value they have placed on a specific stock. Failing to do this could leave them exposed to major losses in the next bear market.

A constant strategy

Peter Lynch, who delivered a 29% annualized return when managing the Magellan Fund between 1977 and 1990, has previously discussed the importance of understanding all investments held in a portfolio. He said: “If you don’t study any companies, you have the same success buying stocks as you do in a poker game if you bet without looking at your cards.”

In my view, Lynch’s opinion is highly relevant in today’s stock market environment. A strong economic outlook and recent capital gains do not mean that risks should be overlooked. In fact, it could be argued that the relatively high prices of stocks in today’s market necessitates even greater research and due diligence because there could be scope for large losses should the market experience a downturn.

An investment process

An investment checklist is a simple means of ensuring that thorough research is undertaken into prospective purchases across all market conditions. It could include criteria on a company’s debt-to-equity level, relative price-earnings ratio and return on invested capital, as well as a variety of other areas.

The key benefit of using an investment checklist is that it helps to instil discipline by forcing an investor to consider specific factors before purchasing a stock. This can help them to ignore the stock market’s recent performance and disregard current levels of investor sentiment. Instead, they are more likely to rely on facts and figures when managing a portfolio. This may lead to a more efficient allocation of capital in the long run.