FutureFuel Appoints Charles W. Lyon Senior Vice President of Strategy and Planning

CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 14, 2022, the Board of Directors of FutureFuel Corp. (: FF) (“FutureFuel”) appointed Charles W. Lyon as its Senior Vice President of Strategy and Planning. Mr. Lyon was previously hired as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Planning at FutureFuel Chemical Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of FutureFuel, on September 7, 2021.



Mr. Lyon is responsible for leading the Sales, Marketing, and Technology teams and will develop and implement a business growth strategy for custom chemicals, specialty chemicals, and biodiesel products. Mr. Lyon is a global business executive with over 25 years of international business experience in over 30 countries in the industrial chemical and specialty chemical industries. He has extensive experience in establishing and growing specialty chemicals businesses, especially in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions.

Prior to joining FutureFuel Chemical Company, Mr. Lyon was employed by Prefere Melamines, a unit of Prefere Resins, where he was Business Director for the Americas and Asia. For fifteen years before this, he was Business Director, Americas and Asia for INEOS Melamines, a unit of INEOS. Mr Lyon has also held senior roles with UCB, Solutia Inc. and Monsanto.

Mr. Lyon received a BS in Chemical Engineering and a MS in Engineering Management, both from the University of Missouri in Rolla (now Missouri University of Science and Technology).

“We are thrilled to have a leader of Charlie’s caliber join our team.” said Tom McKinlay, FutureFuel’s Chief Operating Officer. “His insight and experience will help shape and grow our business as we move on to the next chapter of our company’s journey with justifiable optimism.”

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel’s current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as “believe,” “do not believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel’s authorized executive officers.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and the response thereto, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in FutureFuel’s Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management’s opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel’s business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.