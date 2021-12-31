Royce International Premier Fund Buys Asseco Poland SA, GVS SpA, Alimak Group AB, Sells Intertrust NV, IMCD NV, Croda International PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Asseco Poland SA, GVS SpA, Alimak Group AB, BML Inc, Learning Technologies Group PLC, sells Intertrust NV, IMCD NV, Croda International PLC, Marlowe PLC, dorma+kaba Holding AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royce International Premier Fund. As of 2021Q4, Royce International Premier Fund owns 60 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Royce International Premier Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royce+international+premier+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

IPH Ltd (IPH) - 6,495,520 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% TKC Corp (9746) - 1,209,300 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81% Meitec Corp (9744) - 593,200 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN) - 8,027,746 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% Victrex PLC (VCT) - 918,345 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%

Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in Asseco Poland SA. The purchase prices were between $85.1 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $91.38. The stock is now traded at around $84.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 744,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in GVS SpA by 55.55%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,201,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Alimak Group AB by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $107 and $130.4, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,725,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in BML Inc by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $3455 and $4325, with an estimated average price of $3795. The stock is now traded at around $3580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 659,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Learning Technologies Group PLC by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.547000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,478,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $72500 and $100000, with an estimated average price of $81958.1. The stock is now traded at around $59600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 249,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in LifeWorks Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,062,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Intertrust NV. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.56.

Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $187.4, with an estimated average price of $174.38.

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in IMCD NV by 40.27%. The sale prices were between $164.05 and $208.1, with an estimated average price of $191.94. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 89,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Croda International PLC by 34.22%. The sale prices were between $82.64 and $104.1, with an estimated average price of $95.95. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 162,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Marlowe PLC by 34.16%. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 1,492,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in dorma+kaba Holding AG by 26.11%. The sale prices were between $565 and $728, with an estimated average price of $649.88. The stock is now traded at around $549.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 26,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Technology One Ltd by 27.77%. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 1,461,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in TechnoPro Holdings Inc by 22.41%. The sale prices were between $3120 and $3675, with an estimated average price of $3447.58. The stock is now traded at around $3100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 465,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.