Royce International Premier Fund Buys Asseco Poland SA, GVS SpA, Alimak Group AB, Sells Intertrust NV, IMCD NV, Croda International PLC

- New Purchases: ACP,
- Added Positions: GVS, ALIG, 4694, LTG, 012510, LWRK, ENGH, TOTS3, NOEJ, 030190, NWO, 4733, BVS, 9790, 9746, SIM, HSN, ODPV3, FPE3, ASHM, CHR, 4732, DSCV, 7476, DIA, VCT, 9744, AIAENG, LOOMIS,
- Reduced Positions: IMCD, CRDA, MRL, DOKA, TNE, KARN, 6028, IPH, AAD, HPOL B, SPX, CRL, KAR, LEHN, VZN, 7749, AIF, PGHN,
- Sold Out: INTER, AFX,
- IPH Ltd (IPH) - 6,495,520 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
- TKC Corp (9746) - 1,209,300 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
- Meitec Corp (9744) - 593,200 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN) - 8,027,746 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27%
- Victrex PLC (VCT) - 918,345 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
Royce International Premier Fund initiated holding in Asseco Poland SA. The purchase prices were between $85.1 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $91.38. The stock is now traded at around $84.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 744,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GVS SpA (GVS)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in GVS SpA by 55.55%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $13.41, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 2,201,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alimak Group AB (ALIG)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Alimak Group AB by 60.76%. The purchase prices were between $107 and $130.4, with an estimated average price of $116.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,725,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BML Inc (4694)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in BML Inc by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $3455 and $4325, with an estimated average price of $3795. The stock is now traded at around $3580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 659,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Learning Technologies Group PLC by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.61 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.547000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,478,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Douzone Bizon Co Ltd (012510)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd by 82.09%. The purchase prices were between $72500 and $100000, with an estimated average price of $81958.1. The stock is now traded at around $59600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 249,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LifeWorks Inc (LWRK)
Royce International Premier Fund added to a holding in LifeWorks Inc by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $24.46 and $32.83, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,062,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intertrust NV (INTER)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Intertrust NV. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.56.Sold Out: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX)
Royce International Premier Fund sold out a holding in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $187.4, with an estimated average price of $174.38.Reduced: IMCD NV (IMCD)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in IMCD NV by 40.27%. The sale prices were between $164.05 and $208.1, with an estimated average price of $191.94. The stock is now traded at around $160.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 89,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Croda International PLC (CRDA)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Croda International PLC by 34.22%. The sale prices were between $82.64 and $104.1, with an estimated average price of $95.95. The stock is now traded at around $83.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 162,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Marlowe PLC (MRL)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Marlowe PLC by 34.16%. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 1,492,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: dorma+kaba Holding AG (DOKA)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in dorma+kaba Holding AG by 26.11%. The sale prices were between $565 and $728, with an estimated average price of $649.88. The stock is now traded at around $549.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 26,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Technology One Ltd (TNE)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in Technology One Ltd by 27.77%. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 1,461,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: TechnoPro Holdings Inc (6028)
Royce International Premier Fund reduced to a holding in TechnoPro Holdings Inc by 22.41%. The sale prices were between $3120 and $3675, with an estimated average price of $3447.58. The stock is now traded at around $3100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Royce International Premier Fund still held 465,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.
