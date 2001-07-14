Energy Transfer Expands Its Alternative Energy Group

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced it has expanded its Alternative Energy Group with the hiring of energy industry veteran Dilanka Seimon. Seimon, who most recently led BHP’s global energy sales and procurement team, joined Energy Transfer earlier this month as vice president, Alternative Energy. Seimon will be responsible for developing alternative energy and carbon capture projects for Energy Transfer along with various ESG initiatives including the development of carbon offset programs that are accretive to the Partnership’s operations.

Seimon spent eight years with BHP most recently as Vice President Global Sales & Marketing, Oil, Gas, Power & Carbon. Prior to BHP, he held positions with Southwest Energy, Wells Fargo Commodities and Sequent Energy Management. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance in 2003 from Georgia College & State University. He also received a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University in 2008 and completed Harvard Business School’s General Management Program in 2018.

“Adding Dilanka’s significant experience in the energy industry and his insights into renewable energy opportunities will help us continue to develop our alternative energy and ESG platforms,” said Tom Mason, head of the Alternative Energy Group. “We are very pleased to add Dilanka to our team.”

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).

