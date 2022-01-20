Caduceus Announces Key Hires & Appointment of Chairman

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC PINK:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., is pleased to announce key hires and the appointment of Chairman of the Board.

The Company proudly welcomes to its team two new key hires and appoints an executive chairman of the board.

· Mr. David Ji will assume the position of Executive Chairman of the Board.

· Mr. Corley Heiserman who joins McLovin's as the Vice-President of Sales.

· Ms. Miao Kang who joins McLovin's as the Chief Revenue Officer of e-Commerce Sales.

Mr. David Ji, founder, and CEO of McLovin's is joining the Company as Executive Chairman of the board. A serial entrepreneur with multiple successes under his belt, Mr. Ji founded in 1997 Apex Digital, Inc., a company that specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of DVD Players, TVs & Cameras. By 2001, the Apex DVD player were sold at all major retailers in the US, became #2 in ranking after Sony by popularity and by unit volume sold in the US market. In 2002 Apex had beaten all major TV brands, became the # 1 best seller TV in the US market and by 2003 Apex reached $2b USD in annual sales for the first time.

"Mr. Ji was featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes Magazine and Times Magazine for his accomplishments with Apex's sales. Mr. Ji's skills, experience with manufacturing and distribution, knowledge of supply chain and network of logistics are a valuable resource and a major asset to McLovin's and to the Company." Said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Mr. Corley Heiserman, joining McLovin's as the Vice-President of Sales, is an accomplished C-Level executive and a career sales professional, having worked at well-known companies with proven track records. Prior to joining McLovin's, Corley worked as the VP Sales for Philip's Pet, the #1 distributor in the US pet sector (an important partner to McLovin's).

During his 4-year tenure at Philip's, Corley played an instrumental leadership role where he grew the revenue base from $185 Million to $540 Million. Previously, Corley served as a Regional Sales Manager with Napoleon, the market leader in BBQ grills serving stores like Home Depot, Lowes, Walmart. At Precise Design Group, as the National Director of Sales, Corley provided design and project management services to large commercial customers such as supermarkets, shopping centers and retail stores. Before that, Corley acted as a director of sales for Electrolux, a home appliance manufacturer whose brand is well known and respected in the market, with annual sales of around $12 Billion.

"We are excited to have Corley joining us. The timing is perfect. Having spent much of 2020 and 2021 on product development and team building, 2022 is the year we intend to have McLovin's even more focused on growing sales. Corley's deep understanding of the pet food and care industry, his leadership, effective management of sales team and his expertise with national accounts are crucial and key components to our sales growth strategy." - David Ji, Chairman of the Company and Founder of McLovin's.

Ms. Miao Kang, a digital marketing expert, joins the McLovin's marketing team as the Chief Revenue Officer of e-Commerce sales. Before joining us, Ms. Miao worked at P3 Media in New York, an e-commerce and media agency. Ms. Miao honed her skills in the fast moving, constantly changing digital advertising industry and became a guru in e-commerce with in-depth understanding of the industry, acute awareness of the trends and expert knowledge of social media platforms, paid media management, email marketing & analytics.

"We are happy to have Ms. Miao on board and sharing the vision we have for McLovin's future. Ms. Miao will initially start with managing the big event for the McLovin's online launch in 2022. She is a battle proven marketer with multiple successful online sales campaigns under belt. Ms. Miao will lead, plan and manage McLovin's online marketing and sales campaigns and help increase McLovin's online sales as well as help create for our customers a quality online experience that is worthy of the brand". - David Ji, Chairman of the Company and Founder of McLovin's.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

