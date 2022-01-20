The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Mobi724, Datametrex, Prophecy DeFi, good natured Products, and Star Navigation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Mobi724, Datametrex, Prophecy DeFi, good natured Products, and Star Navigation discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Mobi724 ( TSXV:MOS, Financial) announces agreement with Ingenico

Mobi724 (MOS) has entered into an agreement to provide its services to Ingenico's Payments Platform as a Service (PPaaS). Ingenico is a brand of Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Datametrex AI ( TSXV:DM, Financial) plans to roll up the AI industry

Datametrex AI (DM) announced plans to implement a roll up strategy focused on Artificial Intelligence companies in 2022. As artificial intelligence is becoming a growing influence in business, Datametrex is poised to leverage its AI experience to help reshape the entire industry. Datametrex CEO Marshall Gunter sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the company's plans.

Prophecy DeFi (CSE:PDFI) provides operational update for Layer2 Blockchain Inc.

Prophecy DeFi (PDFI) has provided an operational update on its wholly-owned subsidiary, Layer2 Blockchain Inc. Prophecy DeFi is seeking to strengthen its operations in 2022 by acquiring additional businesses and assets that complement Layer2. John McMahon, CEO of Prophecy DeFi sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the update.

good natured Products Inc. ( TSXV:GDNP, Financial) announces preliminary Q4 & full-year financial results

good natured Products (GDNP) has announced preliminary revenue and gross margin estimates for Q4 2021 and the year ending December 31, 2021. Preliminary revenue for Q4 2021 is anticipated at $21.0 million to $23.0 million, an increase of approximately 300 per cent compared to $5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the results.

Star Navigation (CSE:SNA) signs agreement with FlightPath International

Star Navigation Systems Group (SNA) has signed a partnership agreement with FlightPath International SA Ltd. The agreement allows FlightPath International to train airline operators, including pilots, engineers and other flight crew members on Star's flight sciences services and technologies. Star Navigation Systems CEO Amir Bhatti and FlightPath International President & CEO Andrew Lucas sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the agreement.

