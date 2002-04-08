Adams Diversified Equity Fund Declares Distribution

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) today declared a distribution of $0.05 per share, payable March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record February 11, 2022, consisting of $0.01 short-term capital gain and $0.02 long-term capital gain, both realized in 2021, and $0.02 net investment income realized in 2022.



About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: www.adamsfunds.com.

Contact:

Shareholder Communications

410.752.5900

[email protected]