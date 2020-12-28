American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.
American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Cash
Distribution
(per share)
|
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
(per share)
|
Qualified
Taxable
Dividends (1)
(per share)
|
Section
199A
Dividends (1)
(per share)
|
Capital
Gain
Distribution
(per share)
Section 897
Capital Gain
Distribution (2)
(per share)
|
12/28/2020
|
02/02/2021
|
$1.210000
|
$1.210000
|
$0.003300
|
$1.206700
|
$0.000000
$0.000000
|
04/13/2021
|
04/29/2021
|
$1.240000
|
$1.240000
|
$0.004769
|
$1.235231
|
$0.000000
$0.000000
|
06/18/2021
|
07/09/2021
|
$1.270000
|
$1.270000
|
$0.004884
|
$1.265116
|
$0.000000
$0.000000
|
09/28/2021
|
10/15/2021
|
$1.310000
|
$1.310000
|
$0.005038
|
$1.304962
|
$0.000000
$0.000000
|
12/27/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
$1.390000
|
$1.167989
|
$0.004492
|
$1.163497
|
$0.222011
$0.222011
(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends
(2) Included in Capital Gain Distribution
Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.
This information represents final income allocations.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.
For tax reporting information regarding CoreSite Realty Corporation's 2021 distributions, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.coresite.com.
