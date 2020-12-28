American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

American Tower Corporation Common Stock

CUSIP 03027X100

Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution (per share) Ordinary Taxable Dividends (per share) Qualified Taxable Dividends (1) (per share) Section 199A Dividends (1) (per share) Capital Gain Distribution (per share) Section 897 Capital Gain Distribution (2) (per share) 12/28/2020 02/02/2021 $1.210000 $1.210000 $0.003300 $1.206700 $0.000000 $0.000000 04/13/2021 04/29/2021 $1.240000 $1.240000 $0.004769 $1.235231 $0.000000 $0.000000 06/18/2021 07/09/2021 $1.270000 $1.270000 $0.004884 $1.265116 $0.000000 $0.000000 09/28/2021 10/15/2021 $1.310000 $1.310000 $0.005038 $1.304962 $0.000000 $0.000000 12/27/2021 01/14/2022 $1.390000 $1.167989 $0.004492 $1.163497 $0.222011 $0.222011 (1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends (2) Included in Capital Gain Distribution

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

For tax reporting information regarding CoreSite Realty Corporation's 2021 distributions, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.coresite.com.

