American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)today announced year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions. Stockholders are urged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment.

American Tower Corporation Common Stock
CUSIP 03027X100
Ticker Symbol: AMT

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Cash

Distribution

(per share)

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

(per share)

Qualified

Taxable

Dividends (1)

(per share)

Section

199A

Dividends (1)

(per share)

Capital

Gain

Distribution

(per share)

Section 897

Capital Gain

Distribution (2)

(per share)

12/28/2020

02/02/2021

$1.210000

$1.210000

$0.003300

$1.206700

$0.000000

$0.000000

04/13/2021

04/29/2021

$1.240000

$1.240000

$0.004769

$1.235231

$0.000000

$0.000000

06/18/2021

07/09/2021

$1.270000

$1.270000

$0.004884

$1.265116

$0.000000

$0.000000

09/28/2021

10/15/2021

$1.310000

$1.310000

$0.005038

$1.304962

$0.000000

$0.000000

12/27/2021

01/14/2022

$1.390000

$1.167989

$0.004492

$1.163497

$0.222011

$0.222011

(1) Included in Ordinary Taxable Dividends

(2) Included in Capital Gain Distribution

Note: For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, there were no unrecaptured section 1250 gains or non-dividend distributions.

This information represents final income allocations.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

For tax reporting information regarding CoreSite Realty Corporation's 2021 distributions, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.coresite.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005924/en/

