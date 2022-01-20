PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 28, 2022. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-301464790.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.