Nelnet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 28, 2022. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA36853&sd=2022-01-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-301464790.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

