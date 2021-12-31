Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Zoetis Inc, 3M Co, Sells Linde PLC, Otis Worldwide Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: ZTS, MMM, NEE,

ZTS, MMM, NEE, Added Positions: PG, V, AMZN, SPY, BDX, WFC, IPGP, MDT, ECL, EOG, JPM, CL, CRM, BWA, FB, JMIA, NFLX,

PG, V, AMZN, SPY, BDX, WFC, IPGP, MDT, ECL, EOG, JPM, CL, CRM, BWA, FB, JMIA, NFLX, Reduced Positions: EL, GOOGL, MSFT, ACN, MS, TXN, RTX, MSI, APH, HD, BLL, AAPL, BAC, DIS, COST, PEP, HON, CSCO, CARR, ADBE, QQQ, XOM, SLB, AXP, GOLD,

EL, GOOGL, MSFT, ACN, MS, TXN, RTX, MSI, APH, HD, BLL, AAPL, BAC, DIS, COST, PEP, HON, CSCO, CARR, ADBE, QQQ, XOM, SLB, AXP, GOLD, Sold Out: LIN, OTIS, GLD, KO, INTC, LAZ, UPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Zoetis Inc, 3M Co, IPG Photonics Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Linde PLC, Otis Worldwide Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.. As of 2021Q4, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lazard+freres+gestion+s.a.s./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 922,103 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 79,134 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 84,545 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 465,272 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Visa Inc (V) - 826,160 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.92%

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $201.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 415,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 400,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 533.77%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 1,632,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 35.35%. The purchase prices were between $153.19 and $177.34, with an estimated average price of $165.29. The stock is now traded at around $150.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 330.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $8.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $46.71.