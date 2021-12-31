Bangor Savings Bank Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Global Payments Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BP PLC, Philip Morris International Inc

New Purchases: GPN, VTEB, TMO, WFC, SHM, SQZ,

GPN, VTEB, TMO, WFC, SHM, SQZ, Added Positions: VGIT, IVV, IGSB, SCHX, BKLN, IEFA, IGIB, VWO, IJH, VOE, IDV, SCHE, VBR, SCHF, SCHH, BAB, INTC, IJR, SCHM, BMY, IBM, JPM, MDU, FNDE, ABBV, AMZN, AMGN, T, BLK, CSCO, CMCSA, FDX, IIVI, JNJ, NWL, PFE, PNC, VIRT, SJNK, ADM, BRK.B, CAH, STZ, DIS, EMR, GPC, HBI, HII, LMT, MTZ, MCD, NTAP, NEM, NUE, PKG, PAYX, PYPL, PEP, PPL, PRU, PSA, QCOM, RF, SYK, TW, UPS, VZ, VRTX, VIAC, V, VMW, WM, WSM, ABB, DEO, NVO, ETN, ENB, LYB, ESGU, XLK, VEA, VT, AGG, SUSB, SCHP, ADBE, AMAT, AVGO, COST, DHR, ILMN, ICE, CRM, UNH, VLO, DJP, ESGD, ESML, SLYV, VO, VNQ,

Bangor, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Global Payments Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Newell Brands Inc, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, BP PLC, Philip Morris International Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bangor Savings Bank. As of 2021Q4, Bangor Savings Bank owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 248,211 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,748,560 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 666,521 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 572,895 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.57% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 692,910 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $588.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank initiated holding in SQZ Biotechnologies Co. The purchase prices were between $8.93 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.2. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 918.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 277,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Newell Brands Inc by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $96.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in Packaging Corp of America by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $128.17 and $142.67, with an estimated average price of $134.35. The stock is now traded at around $135.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 23,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bangor Savings Bank sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.