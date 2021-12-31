Ashford Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF

New Purchases: VEU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ashford Advisors, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ashford Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 425,511 shares, 67.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 169,307 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 462,069 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 135,322 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 45,107 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%

Ashford Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.