Ashford Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Investment company Ashford Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ashford Advisors, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ashford Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ashford Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ashford Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ashford Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ashford Advisors, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Ashford Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ashford+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ashford Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 425,511 shares, 67.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 169,307 shares, 13.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 462,069 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 135,322 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 45,107 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
Ashford Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.
