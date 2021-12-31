Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Block Inc, UiPath Inc

New Purchases: IJR, JAAA, PFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Pfizer Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Block Inc, UiPath Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Altus Wealth Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 139,035 shares, 19.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 69,269 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 98,630 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 50,277 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 62,027 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 47,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.