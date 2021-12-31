Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Pfizer Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Block Inc, UiPath Inc

- New Purchases: IJR, JAAA, PFE,
- Added Positions: IJH, FLOT, PG, IGV, SRLN, ICSH, XLV, AAPL, VNLA, MSFT, TY, GOOG, AMZN, MRK, NVDA, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, SPY, BA, T,
- Sold Out: EEMA, SQ, PATH,
For the details of Altus Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/altus+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Altus Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 139,035 shares, 19.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 69,269 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 98,630 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 50,277 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 62,027 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 47,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $79.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $83.23.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of Altus Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Altus Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Altus Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying