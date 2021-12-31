Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Financial Group LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Group LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 335,565 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.19%
  2. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 269,604 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.37%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 117,850 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.45%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,509 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17%
  5. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 215,111 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.81%
New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 207,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon by 210.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 253,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Financial Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Financial Group LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus