Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bon, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Financial Group LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 335,565 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.19% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 269,604 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.37% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 117,850 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.45% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,509 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.17% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 215,111 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.81%

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 207,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon by 210.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 253,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43.

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48.