Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volati

- New Purchases: ECC, UOCT, JPST, ROKU, XLY, CP, AFRM, LOGI, RBA, PL, DMYS, NVTS, IONQ, BROS, UPH, MQ, UUUU, PUBM, VIAC, WSM, OGI, PAGP, SSSS, LYB, WFG, AQN,
- Added Positions: ADME, ACIO, OSCV, IEFA, ICSH, INFL, MINT, PDI, IEMG, ITOT, V, RSP, MUB, FIS, GS, DG, AMZN, CHE, GOOGL, JPM, ROP, BR, SPLG, ADBE, CPRT, PXD, FB, VXUS, NVDA, UNH, IWM, PULS, ASML, ABC, AZO, GOLD, BMY, CRL, SCHW, CSGP, NEE, FDX, IBM, INTC, ICE, ISRG, LRCX, LMT, SPGI, NFLX, PHM, RCL, POOL, CRM, SHW, TMO, ZIOP, PHYS, FRC, NOW, FANG, RH, ZTS, PYPL, AM, MNRL, CARR, S, S, MJ, NUSI, XLE, MO, ADM, BTI, BKE, LUMN, CSCO, CL, COST, ERF, EPD, FRT, GE, LVS, MFC, MSI, VTRS, NCR, NYMT, OGE, OHI, OKE, ORCL, PEP, ROK, UPS, WPC, WHR, IQI, UTF, CII, CODI, ETJ, VMW, STK, PSLV, KMI, MOS, HTBX, THQ, CWBR, ACV, NTB, DOW, KTB, CRWD, BSTZ, AIO, OPEN, PLBY, COIN, MTTR, SRAD, AMLP, AOA, BAR, CGW, EFA, EMB, FDL, HDV, HYG, IEV, IJS, IVE, IXUS, REM, RWO, VSS, VT, XRT, YOLO,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, MSFT, TSLA, IVV, SPY, AAPL, FITB, XLK, MGC, MCK, MTUM, BIDU, DAL, NFJ, IJR, CHY, BP, UNM, TGT, SYK, DIA, RYAM, O, BRK.B, VB, GILD, VO, DVY, D, DDOG, FAS, EEM, XLU, FIXD, IGIB, IDV, ITA, IYR, ROM, TECL, USO, VUG, VXF, VYM, AMT, SKT, CPB, CCL, C, CAG, XOM, GIS, MDLZ, MAR, NRG, RDS.A, SIRI, SBUX, BNDW, WFC, WLL, RDS.B, PDT, HPI, GRX, PSX, MGNI, KHC, SE, UPST, ACWI,
- Sold Out: PCI, IVOL, PTBD, KSU, DVN, HUM, SWAV, TDOC, TTWO, PLXP, ABMD, LGO, CXP, U, AMC, TPGY, LOKB, DOCN, PATH, STEM, SLVM, IYE, LMND, W, VOD, UAA, SBOW, PENN, NWN, FE, DKS, AEO,
For the details of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sugarloaf+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC
- ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 1,187,532 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 861,996 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 697,313 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 228,891 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 153,194 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October (UOCT)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.112700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $167.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 528.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $348.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 141.05%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $316.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.Sold Out: (KSU)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93.Sold Out: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $165.13 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $196.92.Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros