Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volati

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Eagle Point Credit Co Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Tesla Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 776 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 1,187,532 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) - 861,996 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) - 697,313 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 228,891 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.70% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 153,194 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.53, with an estimated average price of $28.28. The stock is now traded at around $28.112700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $167.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 528.79%. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.02%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 53.61%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $348.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 130.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 141.05%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $316.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $165.13 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $196.92.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.