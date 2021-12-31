Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl V

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Westpac Banking Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton. As of 2021Q4, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owns 720 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 134,938 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.66%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 347,603 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 284,662 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91%
  4. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 234,786 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 84,942 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 36,888 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $88.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.89%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 104,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 288.02%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 297.63%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 159.08%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $105.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 231.14%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 23,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Westpac Banking Corp. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $19.86, with an estimated average price of $16.7.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Transcat Inc (TRNS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Transcat Inc. The sale prices were between $64.87 and $98.8, with an estimated average price of $84.69.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.



