Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

New Purchases: ALB, AMZN, CAT, FTEC, GE,

ALB, AMZN, CAT, FTEC, GE, Added Positions: LDUR, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHD, SCHX, VOO, SCHE, JPM, AAPL, DUK, FNCL, DAL, CHI, HD, MSFT, DIS, APO, PG, FUTY, VZ, JNJ, RTX, ZOM,

LDUR, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHD, SCHX, VOO, SCHE, JPM, AAPL, DUK, FNCL, DAL, CHI, HD, MSFT, DIS, APO, PG, FUTY, VZ, JNJ, RTX, ZOM, Reduced Positions: JPST, SCHP, BBN, BND, PGX, MIY, FPE, VIG, NLY, VALE, ABBV, DOW, QCOM, UPS, RKT,

JPST, SCHP, BBN, BND, PGX, MIY, FPE, VIG, NLY, VALE, ABBV, DOW, QCOM, UPS, RKT, Sold Out: FEN, TSLA, NTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Albemarle Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 338,201 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 150,114 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 235,433 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.77% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 115,501 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.76% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 137,451 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.33%

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $216.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3033.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 67.76%. The purchase prices were between $100.59 and $101.53, with an estimated average price of $101.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 115,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 137,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 210.58%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 32,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.06.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.