Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

- New Purchases: ALB, AMZN, CAT, FTEC, GE,
- Added Positions: LDUR, SCHM, SCHG, SCHA, SCHD, SCHX, VOO, SCHE, JPM, AAPL, DUK, FNCL, DAL, CHI, HD, MSFT, DIS, APO, PG, FUTY, VZ, JNJ, RTX, ZOM,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, SCHP, BBN, BND, PGX, MIY, FPE, VIG, NLY, VALE, ABBV, DOW, QCOM, UPS, RKT,
- Sold Out: FEN, TSLA, NTR,
For the details of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reitz+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 338,201 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 150,114 shares, 15.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 235,433 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.77%
- PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 115,501 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.76%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 137,451 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.33%
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $216.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $121.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3033.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 67.76%. The purchase prices were between $100.59 and $101.53, with an estimated average price of $101.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 115,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 137,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 210.58%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 32,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $12.79 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.06.Sold Out: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Reitz Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reitz Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs