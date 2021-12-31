VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: EUSB, STIP, IGSB, U, ZI, VTIP, GILD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Unity Software Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VERITY Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, VERITY Wealth Advisors owns 66 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 108,903 shares, 21.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,377 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 116,506 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 126,098 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 79,784 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

VERITY Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56.

VERITY Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.