Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $672 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 261,473 shares, 17.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 1,056,297 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,613,097 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 266,317 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 121,380 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $996.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.