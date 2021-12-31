Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Tesla Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: BSCN, TSLA,
- Added Positions: VWO, SUSA,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, RWL, RWJ, QQQ, RWK, VB, BSCM, VEA, IVV, IJH, IJR, VSS, IEFA, AAPL, IEMG, VTV, VUG, MGV, SPEM, SPSM,
- Sold Out: IJS, BRK.B, FB, IJT,
For the details of Fusion Family Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+family+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Family Wealth LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 261,473 shares, 17.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
- Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 1,056,297 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,613,097 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 266,317 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 121,380 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.42 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $996.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $98.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fusion Family Wealth LLC. Also check out:
1. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fusion Family Wealth LLC keeps buying