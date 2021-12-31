Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stewart & Patten Co Llc Buys Prologis Inc, Starbucks Corp, General Electric Co, Sells Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Stewart & Patten Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Prologis Inc, Starbucks Corp, General Electric Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart & Patten Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stewart+%26+patten+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,897 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 228,300 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  3. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 86,432 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 208,794 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 181,262 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Stewart & Patten Co Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 668.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC. Also check out:

1. STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEWART & PATTEN CO LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus