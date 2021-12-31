Stewart & Patten Co Llc Buys Prologis Inc, Starbucks Corp, General Electric Co, Sells Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: PLD, GE, JCI, BK, COST,

PLD, GE, JCI, BK, COST, Added Positions: SBUX, AVGO, EMN, DIS, NEE, MDLZ, VEU,

SBUX, AVGO, EMN, DIS, NEE, MDLZ, VEU, Reduced Positions: WFC, MSFT, JPM, AAPL, ADP, T, HD, INTC, CVX, TXN, UPS, SYK, XOM, CLX, GWW, RTX, ACN, UNP, MGRC, MCD, FAST, UL, PEP, GIS, WMT, SCHX,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, Starbucks Corp, General Electric Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells Wells Fargo, Clorox Co, Accenture PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart & Patten Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,897 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 228,300 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 86,432 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 208,794 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 181,262 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 11,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $482.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $59.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 668.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.