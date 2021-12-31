Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Buys Eneti Inc, Sells Enzo Biochem Inc, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, Vimeo Inc

For the details of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evermore+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 1,672,349 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.76%
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 216,800 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 200,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio.
- Group Nine Acquisition Corp (GNAC) - 922,600 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.42%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 117,155 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 278.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 603,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.41.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.Sold Out: Constellium SE (CSTM)
Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Evermore Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Evermore Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying