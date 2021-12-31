Evermore Global Advisors, LLC Buys Eneti Inc, Sells Enzo Biochem Inc, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, Vimeo Inc

Added Positions: NETI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eneti Inc, sells Enzo Biochem Inc, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, Vimeo Inc, Constellium SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Evermore Global Advisors, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 1,672,349 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.76% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 216,800 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 200,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Group Nine Acquisition Corp (GNAC) - 922,600 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.42% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 117,155 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.12%

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eneti Inc by 278.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $7.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 603,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The sale prices were between $3.17 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.41.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Evermore Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Constellium SE. The sale prices were between $16.82 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.33.