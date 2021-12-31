Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Medtronic PLC

- New Purchases: VBR, EFA, VO, SHY, IEF, CVS, GLD, MAT, IAU, XLK, SUB, ROKU, ITB, SLV, KBA, GM, COIN, MINT, SHV, IEUR, CMF, IJH, PLBY, IJR, LMT, UL, FINX, IEMG, PFE, ABBV, SLQD, NAD, GO, ADP, XYLD, EWJ, VNQ, VGSH, BLOK, ISRG, HCA, FOF,
- Added Positions: VTV, AAPL, BRK.B, WMT, QQQ, MSFT, GOOGL, IVV, XOM, IGSB, ANTM, BSV, FLOT, JCI, AMAT, DVN, CRM, HYS, DIS, NVDA, GOOG, JEPI, QYLD, SMB, MCD, SHM, VTEB, AVGO, AMZN, MUB, JPM, VOO, HD, TMO, BSTZ, SDIV, UNH, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, SPY, XLG, FB, NFLX, JPST, VZ, BME, BJ, LIN, T, TSLA, J, QCOM, FXB, VB, ADBE, PG, PXD, HYD, PEP, SHOP, MMM, GS, AZN, KLAC, SWKS, CMCSA, SRET, XLV, BIV, ITM, MBB,
- Sold Out: MDT, V, IDV, PYPL, TMUS, CRWD, NXPI, SYF, XLI, MRK, TQQQ, BA, SE, BLK,
For the details of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tru+independence+asset+management+2%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 109,413 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.89%
- Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 29,803 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,417 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.26%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 46,248 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 152,759 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $171.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 46,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 65,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 13,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 36,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 15,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 157.89%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 109,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 52,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 842.99%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $311.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 150.94%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2666.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRU INDEPENDENCE ASSET MANAGEMENT 2, LLC keeps buying