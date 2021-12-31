Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: VBR, EFA, VO, SHY, IEF, CVS, GLD, MAT, IAU, XLK, SUB, ROKU, ITB, SLV, KBA, GM, COIN, MINT, SHV, IEUR, CMF, IJH, PLBY, IJR, LMT, UL, FINX, IEMG, PFE, ABBV, SLQD, NAD, GO, ADP, XYLD, EWJ, VNQ, VGSH, BLOK, ISRG, HCA, FOF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Medtronic PLC, Visa Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc owns 132 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 109,413 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.89% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 29,803 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,417 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.26% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 46,248 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 152,759 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85%

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $171.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 46,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 65,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 13,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 36,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 15,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 157.89%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 109,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 52,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 842.99%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $311.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 7,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 150.94%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $141.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 19,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $361.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 15,728 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 102.53%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2666.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Tru Independence Asset Management 2, Llc sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.