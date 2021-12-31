Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mcdaniel Terry & Co Buys Amphenol Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells 3M Co, Novartis AG, Charter Communications Inc

2 hours ago
Austin, TX, based Investment company Mcdaniel Terry & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Amphenol Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells 3M Co, Novartis AG, Charter Communications Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. As of 2021Q4, Mcdaniel Terry & Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $998 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MCDANIEL TERRY & CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 310,423 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,898 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  3. Nordson Corp (NDSN) - 218,273 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  4. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 189,033 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 175,693 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $588.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 63,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $316.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1127.93%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $364.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $826.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



