Mcdaniel Terry & Co Buys Amphenol Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, Sells 3M Co, Novartis AG, Charter Communications Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amphenol Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells 3M Co, Novartis AG, Charter Communications Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. As of 2021Q4, Mcdaniel Terry & Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $998 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 310,423 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,898 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% Nordson Corp (NDSN) - 218,273 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 189,033 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 175,693 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $588.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 63,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $247.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $316.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 1127.93%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $364.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.40%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 29.83%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $826.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.55 and $747.79, with an estimated average price of $679.38.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.