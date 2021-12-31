Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells VMware Inc, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, MA, IWM, NVDA, SNAP, GBTC, SHOP, BX, NYCB, BBBY, KD,

PYPL, MA, IWM, NVDA, SNAP, GBTC, SHOP, BX, NYCB, BBBY, KD, Added Positions: NCLH, SWKS, DIS, AXP, MCK, ABNB, FB, DAL, PFE, GENI,

NCLH, SWKS, DIS, AXP, MCK, ABNB, FB, DAL, PFE, GENI, Reduced Positions: PSFE, HT, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BMY, CSCO, PK, KO, BHR, CCI, DEO, MPW, PEP, RNP,

PSFE, HT, GOOG, AAPL, MSFT, BMY, CSCO, PK, KO, BHR, CCI, DEO, MPW, PEP, RNP, Sold Out: VMW, WMB, VZ, RCL, EPD, GNOG, PRTY, DKNG, GMBL, VTRS, HA, EXCE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells VMware Inc, Williams Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Paysafe during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Campbell Capital Management Inc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,311 shares, 15.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,430 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,128 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 54,494 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 203,863 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $364.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 9,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $241.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 20,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 305.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 285,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 113.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $142.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 38,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 49.55%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 57,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 111.39%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $160.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 32,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 53.71%. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $251.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 25,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 28,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $14.02.