Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces 2021 Performance

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2021. “We were pleased to generate a 29.8% return in 2021, outperforming our benchmark and three percentage points ahead of our peer group,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.



The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for 2021 was 29.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Index and Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category were 28.7% and 26.7%, respectively. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the period was 29.9%.

The Fund paid $2.98 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2021, producing an annual distribution rate of 15.7%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2021 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 18, 2022.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/21)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 29.8 % 26.6 % 20.0 % Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 29.9 % 27.3 % 20.8 % Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 26.7 % 24.6 % 17.1 % S&P 500 28.7 % 26.1 % 18.5 %

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2021, compared with the year earlier, was:

12/31/21 12/31/20 Net assets $ 2,652,527,878 $ 2,227,273,138 Shares outstanding 117,872,178 111,027,460 Net asset value per share $ 22.50 $ 20.06

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/21)

% of Net Assets Microsoft Corporation 7.8 % Apple Inc. 6.6 % Alphabet Inc. Class A 4.5 % Amazon.com, Inc. 4.0 % Facebook, Inc. Class A 2.5 % UnitedHealth Group Incorporated 2.5 % NVIDIA Corporation 2.3 % Bank of America Corp. 1.9 % Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B 1.7 % Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 1.7 % Total 35.5 %

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/21)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 29.0 % Health Care 13.4 % Consumer Discretionary 12.1 % Financials 10.6 % Communication Services 10.2 % Industrials 7.7 % Consumer Staples 5.8 % Energy 3.0 % Real Estate 2.9 % Utilities 2.5 % Materials 2.2 %

During the fourth quarter, we initiated new positions in American International Group, Inc., Capri Holdings Limited, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, General Dynamics Corporation, and Lululemon Athletica Inc.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact: Shareholder Communications │ [email protected]