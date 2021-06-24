SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Bright Health Group, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2022 - BHG

PR Newswire

To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG): (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021; and/or (b) securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bright-health-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Bright Health lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Bright Health, you have until March 7, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Bright Health securities in the relevant time period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bright-health-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

