Richmond American to Unveil New Community in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Running Deer Estates (RichmondAmerican.com/RunningDeerEstates) in Lake Elsinore. This vibrant new community features five single-story floor plans with the designer details and open, inviting layouts today's homebuyers are seeking. The Daniel, Delaney, and Page model homes will open for tours on Saturday, January 22.

Model Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/RunningDeerEstatesGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by the Running Deer Estates sales center to explore the brand-new models on Saturday, January 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More about Running Deer Estates:

Five inspired single-story floor plans from the mid $500s

2 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,010 to 2,480 sq. ft.

Near hundreds of miles of trails through Rice Canyon and Bishop Canyon

Easy access to notable schools, shopping, dining and entertainment

Close proximity to I-15 freeway and outdoor recreation

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Running Deer Estates will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Running Deer Estates is located at 6654 Evans Way in Lake Elsinore. Call 951.200.3099 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

