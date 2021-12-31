FPA Crescent Fund Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Olympus Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

- New Purchases: ATVI, AMZN, UBER, NFLX, ACAH, PTOC, SCLE, BRKHU, GIIX, HYAC, HYAC,
- Added Positions: OTEX, CMCSA, TKWY, JDEP, HOLN, FLTR, UBI, 9984, 09888, FVIV.U,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG, JEF, CFR, AVGO, WAB, GLEN, GBLB, AIG, SBNY, ADI, AON, WFC, LPLA, UNVR, 028260, 9434,
- Sold Out: 7733, BKNG, MGGT, ACAHU, AYX, PTOCU, SCLEU, GIG, NGCA, ATHN, GIIXU, KURI, HYACU, HYACU,
For the details of Steven Romick 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+romick/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steven Romick
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 536,804 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,979,258 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 120,086 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 1,944,520 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 895,761 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.
FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,313,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3033.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,183,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $508.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 42,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAH)
FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,238,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOC)
FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 967,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 164.63%. The purchase prices were between $45.63 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,515,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (TKWY)
FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 965,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $100.3 and $146.2, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 369,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Olympus Corp (7733)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Olympus Corp. The sale prices were between $2297 and $2656.5, with an estimated average price of $2508.41.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Meggitt PLC. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $7.52, with an estimated average price of $7.43.Sold Out: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAHU)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Sold Out: Pine Technology Acquisition Corp (PTOCU)
FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.Reduced: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA by 28.39%. The sale prices were between $96.96 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $125.37. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 676,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 21.79%. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 1,123,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Signature Bank (SBNY)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 44.91%. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $340.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 86,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SoftBank Corp (9434)
FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1439.5 and $1599, with an estimated average price of $1520.69. The stock is now traded at around $1445.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -1,426,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.
