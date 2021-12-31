FPA Crescent Fund Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Olympus Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

New Purchases: ATVI, AMZN, UBER, NFLX, ACAH, PTOC, SCLE, BRKHU, GIIX, HYAC, HYAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Open Text Corp, Netflix Inc, sells Olympus Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Meggitt PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FPA Crescent Fund. As of 2021Q4, FPA Crescent Fund owns 125 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Steven Romick

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 536,804 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 6,979,258 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 120,086 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) - 1,944,520 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 895,761 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,313,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3033.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,183,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $508.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 42,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,238,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund initiated holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 967,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Open Text Corp by 164.63%. The purchase prices were between $45.63 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,515,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 64.79%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $47.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 965,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund added to a holding in Flutter Entertainment PLC by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $100.3 and $146.2, with an estimated average price of $123.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 369,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Olympus Corp. The sale prices were between $2297 and $2656.5, with an estimated average price of $2508.41.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Meggitt PLC. The sale prices were between $7.33 and $7.52, with an estimated average price of $7.43.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

FPA Crescent Fund sold out a holding in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA by 28.39%. The sale prices were between $96.96 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $125.37. The stock is now traded at around $141.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 676,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 21.79%. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $91.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 1,123,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in Signature Bank by 44.91%. The sale prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $340.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. FPA Crescent Fund still held 86,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FPA Crescent Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 9999%. The sale prices were between $1439.5 and $1599, with an estimated average price of $1520.69. The stock is now traded at around $1445.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. FPA Crescent Fund still held -1,426,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.