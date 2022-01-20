BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

EDGEMERE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTC PINK:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank, today reported net income of $9.4 million or $1.32 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $7.6 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The 2020 results include ten months of combined operations of BV Financial, Inc. and the former MB Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Madison Bank which was acquired as of February 29, 2020, a $3.3 million gain on bargain purchase recognized in the acquisition of MB Bancorp, Inc., and two months of combined operations with the former Delmarva Bancshares and its subsidiary, 1880 Bank that was acquired as of October 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $815.1 million, net loans of $584.4 million, deposits of $680.0 million and total stockholders' equity of $83.4 million compared to $815.6 million, $607.1 million, $675.1 million and $74.0 million at December 31, 2020, respectively.

Non-performing assets at December 31, 2021 totaled $4.4 million consisting of $2.4 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million on other real estate owned, compared to $8.5 million at December 31, 2020, consisting of $5.7 million in non-performing loans and $2.8 million in other real estate owned. At December 31, 2021, the loan loss allowance was $2.7 million, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 110.0% of non-performing loans. Additionally, the Company has $4.5 million in credit impairment allowances for the acquired loan portfolios. The acquired loan portfolios total $279.7 million or 47.3% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Adding the credit impairment allowances to the loan loss reserves results in an allowance to loan ratio of 1.22% and an allowance to non-performing loan ratio of 296.8%.

BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.79% at December 31 2021 compared to13.05% at December 31, 2020. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

As previously announced, effective January 1, 2022, BayVanguard Bank acquired North Arundel Bank. As part of this mutual to mutual transaction, BV Financial Inc., issued 251,004 shares of common stock to Bay-Vanguard M.H.C.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with sixteen other branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

BV Financial & Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Condition

Unaudited



12/31/2021 12/31/2020 ASSETS



Cash 8,484 10,971 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 102,456 80,769

110,940 91,740

Time Deposits in Other Banks 250 250 Investment AFS 37,793 32,463 Investment HTM 8,379 7,466 Loans 584,438 607,073 Loans Held For sale - 322 Repossessed Assets 1,987 2,790 Premises and Equipment 15,050 15,482 FHLB of Atlanta Stock 404 1,280 Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance 25,966 26,195 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,583 2,936 Goodwill 14,420 12,830 Other Intangible Assets 1,293 1,469 Deferred Tax Asset 8,285 8,156 Other Assets 3,305 5,113

Total Assets $ 815,093 $ 815,565

LIABILITIES Deposits - non interest bearing 175,019 151,087 Deposits - interest bearing 505,006 524,009 Total Deposits 680,025 675,096

Borrowed Money 36,828 54,655 Official Checks 2,417 1,657 Advanced Payments By Borrowers 4,514 1,582 Other Liabilities 7,863 8,554

Total Liabilities 731,647 741,544 EQUITY

Common Stock at par 71 73 Common Stock in excess of par 9,559 10,919 Restricted Stock (176 ) - Treasury Shares - (1,979 ) Retained Earnings 74,088 64,647 Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities (96 ) 361

Total Equity 83,446 74,021

Total Liabilites and Equity $ 815,093 $ 815,565

BV Financial & Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Income







Unaudited



12/31/2021 12/31/2020 INTEREST INCOME



Loans, including fees $ 28,728 $ 17,764 Investment Securities 540 310 Other Interest Income 139 155 Total Interest Income 29,407 18,229



Interest on Deposits 1,895 2,299 Interest on Borrowed Money 1,837 605 Total Interest Expense 3,732 2,904



Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss 25,674 15,325 Provision for Loan Losses 575 695 Net Interest Income 25,099 14,630

Debit Card Income 780 231 Service Fees On Deposits 444 228 Income from Life Insurance 683 770 Gain on sale of securities - - Gain (loss) on repossessed assets 12 (17 ) Gain on sale of Loans 57 21 Other Income 366 3,703 Total Other Income 2,342 4,936

Compensation 7,907 6,071 Occupancy 1,685 1,039 Data Processing 1,608 868 Advertising 23 20 Professional fees 587 876 Equipment 453 270 Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs 227 111 Write-down of REO - - Amortization of intangible assets 177 155 FDIC insurance premiums 190 39 Other 1,760 1,123 Total Non-Interest Expense 14,617 10,572

Net Income Before Tax 12,824 8,994

Provision for Income Tax 3,383 1,349

Net Income $ 9,441 $ 7,645

Basic Earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32 $ 1.07

SOURCE: BV Financial, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684873/BV-Financial-Inc-Announces-Financial-Results



