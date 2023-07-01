Pelangio Grants $2,000,000 Earn-in Option on Gowan Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. ( TSXV:PX, Financial)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an earn-in letter agreement with 11530313 Canada Inc. ("Privco") on Pelangio's Gowan Project, located 16 km east of Glencore's Kidd Creek Mine and approximately 23 km southeast of Canada Nickel Company's Crawford deposit near Timmins, Ontario. (see Pelangio's press release dated October 19, 2021, https://pelangio.com/news-releases/2021/two-high-priority-base-metal-targets-defined-at-pelangios-gowan-project-16-km-east-of-kidd-creek-mine/)

Highlights:

Privco must pay $500,000 and incur $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures to earn 50%

Pelangio to be operator of the project prior to and after formation of JV

Two high-priority base metal targets were identified by VTEM and IP surveys: A copper-zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide "VMS" target in the northeast of the property, and A nickel copper target in the ultramafics centered on the larger airborne VTEM anomaly

Mobilization for a diamond drill program is underway at Gowan to test Cu-Zn VMS and Ni-Cu targets

"We are pleased to have entered into an earn-in agreement with 11530313 Canada Inc., a private company financed by Dr. K. Sethu Raman and Robert Hirschberg, to provide funding for the Gowan Project," commented Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO. "Recently, our team has struck significant agreements on two of our assets in Ontario: the Birch Lake Project and the Gowan Project, enabling us to ensure extensive exploration is occurring on numerous properties," she added.

Agreement Terms:

Pursuant to the earn-in agreement between Pelangio and Privco, Privco may earn an initial 25% interest in the Gowan Project by paying Pelangio a total of $400,000 in cash, incurring $600,000 in exploration expenditures in accordance with the following schedule:

Cash Payments Exploration Expenditures Year $400,000 On the Closing Date $600,000 On or before July 1, 2023

Upon completion of the 25% earn-in, Privco has the right to earn a further 25% interest (for a total interest of 50%) in the Gowan Project by paying $100,000 on or before July 1, 2023 and incurring an additional $900,000 in explorational expenditures on or before July 1, 2024.

Cash Payments Exploration Expenditures Year $100,000 On or before July 1, 2023 $900,000 On or before July 1, 2024

Qualified Person

Mr. Kevin Filo, P.Geo. (Ontario #0221), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo approved the technical data disclosed in this release.

About Pelangio

Pelangio acquires and explores prospective land packages located in world-class gold belts in Ghana, West Africa and Canada. In Ghana, the Company is exploring its two 100% owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo property, the site of eight near-surface gold discoveries, and the 284 km2 Obuasi property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, as well as the newly optioned Dankran property located adjacent to its Obuasi property. In Canada, the Company is currently focused on Ontario at its Dome West property, situated some 800 meters from the Dome Mine in Timmins and at its Gowan polymetallic project, located 16 km east of the Kidd Creek Mine. See www.pelangio.com for further detail on all Pelangio's properties.

