Disciplined Investments, LLC Buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Maxar Technologi

Investment company Disciplined Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Growth ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Maxar Technologies Inc, WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Disciplined Investments, LLC owns 497 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Disciplined Investments, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 67,915 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 37,056 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 101,028 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
  4. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 67,130 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 112,806 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.57%
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $282.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $100.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $547.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Disciplined Investments, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $165.48 and $205.75, with an estimated average price of $192.85. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 369.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 47,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.36%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $287.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 73,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Disciplined Investments, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 52,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.05.

Sold Out: PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (TIPZ)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund. The sale prices were between $64.63 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $65.43.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.

Sold Out: Remark Holdings Inc (MARK)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Remark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $1.3.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Disciplined Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Reduced: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 57.72%. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Disciplined Investments, LLC still held 1,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 20.45%. The sale prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Disciplined Investments, LLC still held 29,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Disciplined Investments, LLC still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund by 90.38%. The sale prices were between $19.76 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Disciplined Investments, LLC still held 584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 56.18%. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Disciplined Investments, LLC still held 78 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Disciplined Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 57.01%. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Disciplined Investments, LLC still held 181 shares as of 2021-12-31.



