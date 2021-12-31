Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Foot Locker Inc, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF

New Purchases: DEO, WELL, CSX, PAYX, LYB, NJR, CRWD, FDX, RDVY, NSC, WAT, MDT, ELAN, CABO, WM, SYY, MMC, MDLZ, FTSL, FIXD, VIAC, PPL, UNP, GHC, CHWY, DUK, DE, XLP, FLOT, ZTS, EFA, XLV, XHB, ESGV, ESML, SHYD, IVW, IWO, MPC, GM, LVMUY, TFC, COP, SJW, LIN, PRFT, OGE, EPD, ABC, VSS, SMLF, HUM, VLY, PSLV, FUSEF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Johnson & Johnson, FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, sells Foot Locker Inc, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, CF Industries Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC owns 264 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,324 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.41% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 111,348 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,698 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141.75% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,692 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.86% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 123,860 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $204.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $85.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 25,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 47,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $96.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.58 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $38.74. The stock is now traded at around $38.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 141.75%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 66,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 195,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 355.31%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $311.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 36,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 127.71%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 87,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 81.81%. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $26.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 469,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 309.77%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $39.96 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $47.47.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29.