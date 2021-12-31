Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells BlackRock TCP Capital Corp

New Purchases: ICSH, JPST, GLD, FCTR,

ICSH, JPST, GLD, FCTR, Added Positions: SHV, AGG, IDEV, ISTB, IAGG, IEMG, TIP, IXUS,

SHV, AGG, IDEV, ISTB, IAGG, IEMG, TIP, IXUS, Reduced Positions: IVV, IJH, ITOT, IJR, VTI, UNP, V, VEA,

IVV, IJH, ITOT, IJR, VTI, UNP, V, VEA, Sold Out: TCPC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, sells BlackRock TCP Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Divergent Wealth Advisors owns 21 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 339,555 shares, 32.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 913,670 shares, 20.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.26% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 375,168 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 250,979 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 422,338 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 91,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 90,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Divergent Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 913,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Divergent Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.18 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $13.87.