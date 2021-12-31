Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells BlackRock TCP Capital Corp

1 minutes ago
Investment company Divergent Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, sells BlackRock TCP Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Divergent Wealth Advisors owns 21 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Divergent Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/divergent+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Divergent Wealth Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 339,555 shares, 32.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
  2. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 913,670 shares, 20.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.26%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 375,168 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  4. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 250,979 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.07%
  5. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 422,338 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 91,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 90,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 27,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $110.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 913,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Divergent Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.18 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $13.87.



