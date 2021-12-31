HighMark Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Model N Inc, Sells NeoGenomics Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Surgalign Holdings Inc

New Purchases: IWM, PRLB, WPRT, KBE, CLNE, SPWH, SHOP, JNPR, SBIO, MIME, LCID, PXJ, FCG, FTXN, FGRO, OIH, VUG, VO, DOCU, DWAC, CGC, STT, WK, TSVT, XLNX, PRLD, PTON, ODFL, MSI, LYG, KD, KRNT, IEI, HTEC, ENTG, ENB, EVF, ARKK, APTO,

IVV, EFV, SPEM, SPNE, MODN, TIP, XBI, IUSV, KRE, BCYC, GSAT, UBER, IJH, SIEN, TMO, VRAY, MMM, CVX, DKNG, MJ, EEMV, IJS, IJJ, IVE, PLM, QDEL, VTI, VMW, ABBV, ATVI, AMD, AMZN, AIG, APTV, ALV, AVGR, GOLD, BMY, CHRW, CDNS, CMS, KO, COHN, COP, SLVO, CRWD, DEO, DOW, EEFT, FIS, FMC, PEAK, HII, IBM, SPLV, PGX, IEMG, ACWI, EFAV, IGSB, KEY, LMT, LULU, MTB, NVS, NVDA, NXPI, ORCC, PKG, PSX, PXD, QGEN, SCHW, STX, SONY, SPIB, FLRN, SPSB, TER, TWO, ESPO, MOO, BSV, BND, VTV, VB, VBR, VNQ, VWO, VEU, VSS, VTIP, VTWO, VGIT, VCSH, VEA, VYMI, VYM, VOX, WAB, WAT, WEN, WTW, EPI, DEM, Reduced Positions: SHY, USB, NEO, OPRX, VZ, STIM, ASPN, AXGN, XOM, VV, PRTA, RLAY, ABNB, BA, TNDM, HALO, OMCL, CDNA, XENT, SBUX, MDT, INSM, NVTA, ALDX, WW, IEFA, KRTX, KRYS, MEIP, V, TPTX, TEVA, STRO, BAC, HCAT, BMRN, AAPL, CCJ, ARNA, CUTR, AXNX, TTD, SNAP, SPLK, BGFV, SLVM, TCRR, ADSK, BCX, AQMS, ANNX, ATEC, GOOGL, YMAB, ZUO, CRH, INFY, GS, INTU, FSR, FERG, XELA, JCI, EBAY, PRU, CSGP, STZ, NET, CPRI, PENN, PFMT, HD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Model N Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells NeoGenomics Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Surgalign Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Neuronetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HighMark Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, HighMark Wealth Management LLC owns 505 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 104,795 shares, 31.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 343,246 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 312,033 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 41,135 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 65,470 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99%

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $200.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.8%. The holding were 41,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $50.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $2.84. The stock is now traded at around $1.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.03 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 297,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Model N Inc by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 1051.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1043.29%. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Bicycle Therapeutics PLC by 590.89%. The purchase prices were between $41.7 and $61.14, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Globalstar Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $1.15 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.46. The stock is now traded at around $1.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 168,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.71 and $1.14, with an estimated average price of $0.89.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AtriCure Inc. The sale prices were between $63.4 and $87.14, with an estimated average price of $72.8.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

HighMark Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Momentus Inc. The sale prices were between $4.18 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $8.37.