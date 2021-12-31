First United Bank & Trust Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: MO, PYPL, PM, DUK, QCOM, WM, VGK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Altria Group Inc, sells Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First United Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, First United Bank & Trust owns 165 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,331 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 82,293 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,572 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 18,622 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.30% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,351 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.27%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.84%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 102,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII by 72.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $23.08. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 60,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 83.24%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $380.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust added to a holding in Vontier Corp by 85.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

First United Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.