Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Insight Folios Inc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Energy Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF, Discover Financial Services, FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Insight Folios Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Energy Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, MongoDB Inc, Wix.com, sells Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF, Discover Financial Services, FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Folios Inc. As of 2021Q4, Insight Folios Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Insight Folios Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+folios+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Insight Folios Inc
  1. Nucor Corp (NUE) - 60,528 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 47,151 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  3. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 94,466 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
  4. Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 183,021 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 51,522 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 387,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 101,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2670.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $133.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc (RMT)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Appian Corp (APPN)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Appian Corp by 127.98%. The purchase prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 78.90%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 88.55%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Insight Folios Inc. Also check out:

1. Insight Folios Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Insight Folios Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Insight Folios Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Insight Folios Inc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus