Insight Folios Inc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Energy Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF, Discover Financial Services, FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF

New Purchases: LUMN, TRP, PYPL, MDB, GOOG, WIX, TWLO, SNOW, AMZN, VGT, MA, IDXX, DIS, UPST, VNQ, VAW, VIS, VFH, VCR, TTD, SLCA,

LUMN, TRP, PYPL, MDB, GOOG, WIX, TWLO, SNOW, AMZN, VGT, MA, IDXX, DIS, UPST, VNQ, VAW, VIS, VFH, VCR, TTD, SLCA, Added Positions: UVV, ED, BKH, OHI, RMT, PPL, T, AAPL, APPN, JNJ, VZ, AXON, IBM, MO, CRWD, ABBV, ZM, SHOP, EPD, MMP, GIS, SO, FVRR, O, TEAM, NFLX, MMM, TSLA, ABNB, ENB, EMR, XOM, VGR, MSFT, CVX, STWD, MGRC, MKC, V, TSCO, PEP, WD, WM, WSO, HLI, HD, AMGN, DPZ, BIP, AVGO, BMY, CNI, ADP, GRMN, ACN, HAS, VFC, SWK, STAG, STOR, SYY, CAH, CLX, CME, BLV, BIV, AMT, WBA, APD, WMT, ABT, MCD, PEAK, HRL, ITW, KMB, LEG, LOW, FRT, MDT, DLR, COST, CL, PSX, DOC, PPG, KO, DOV, TROW, ENLC, GD, AOS, GPC, CINF, AFL, GWW,

UVV, ED, BKH, OHI, RMT, PPL, T, AAPL, APPN, JNJ, VZ, AXON, IBM, MO, CRWD, ABBV, ZM, SHOP, EPD, MMP, GIS, SO, FVRR, O, TEAM, NFLX, MMM, TSLA, ABNB, ENB, EMR, XOM, VGR, MSFT, CVX, STWD, MGRC, MKC, V, TSCO, PEP, WD, WM, WSO, HLI, HD, AMGN, DPZ, BIP, AVGO, BMY, CNI, ADP, GRMN, ACN, HAS, VFC, SWK, STAG, STOR, SYY, CAH, CLX, CME, BLV, BIV, AMT, WBA, APD, WMT, ABT, MCD, PEAK, HRL, ITW, KMB, LEG, LOW, FRT, MDT, DLR, COST, CL, PSX, DOC, PPG, KO, DOV, TROW, ENLC, GD, AOS, GPC, CINF, AFL, GWW, Reduced Positions: FFTI, DFS, FFTG, TGT, QCOM, PG, NUE, EQL, BRK.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, TC Energy Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, MongoDB Inc, Wix.com, sells Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF, Discover Financial Services, FormulaFolios Tactical Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Folios Inc. As of 2021Q4, Insight Folios Inc owns 139 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Insight Folios Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+folios+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nucor Corp (NUE) - 60,528 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 47,151 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 94,466 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 183,021 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 51,522 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 387,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 101,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $389.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2670.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $133.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Appian Corp by 127.98%. The purchase prices were between $65.21 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $82.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 78.90%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 88.55%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 77.92%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $173.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-12-31.