America First Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, ConocoPhillips, Sells Unilever PLC, Werner Enterprises Inc, McDonald's Corp

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, ConocoPhillips, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Williams Inc, sells Unilever PLC, Werner Enterprises Inc, McDonald's Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, America First Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, America First Investment Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,630 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 429,551 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 391,308 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 94,379 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 145,506 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%

America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.