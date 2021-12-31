America First Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, ConocoPhillips, Sells Unilever PLC, Werner Enterprises Inc, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: GSK, WMB,
- Added Positions: RGLD, EXPD, MA, V, SLB, DGS, JNJ, ENB, FNV, CME, SHY, TIP, DIS, COP, RSP,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.A, BRK.B, MCD, MSFT, SCHW, UNP, JPM,
- Sold Out: UL, WERN, NI, DGRO, GSLC, IJH, IJR, IVV, VLUE,
For the details of America First Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/america+first+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of America First Investment Advisors, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,630 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 429,551 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 391,308 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 94,379 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 145,506 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.08%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 41.72%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $147.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $85.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77.Sold Out: Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $42.14 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.83.Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
America First Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of America First Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. America First Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. America First Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. America First Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that America First Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying