Patten Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities

- New Purchases: NIM, U, REGL, CSL, MOTO, RBNC, GM, BE, SPHD, XLE, NVG, BJ, BILL, IBDP, VWO, META,
- Added Positions: IVV, SUB, OMC, MUB, IXN, AMZN, ADBE, GOOG, IEFA, BND, D, JNJ, SYK, IBM, IHDG, EPD, NEE, NVDA, NFLX, NEAR, CVX, QCOM, UNH, AVGO, PYPL, BAC, GOOGL, NOC, DG, AGG, BSV, IBB, PHDG, QYLD, RSP, ABT, COP, EMR, APTV, CSM, FLOT, MET, PG, PHM, TSM, EFG, IWP, VIG, VYM, XLC, ADSK, JPM, LOW, TJX, DNP, NXPI, BAB, DBEF, DIV, ITOT, JPST, VIGI, VNQ, XLV, ACN, STZ, DLR, LLY, ENB, EL, HD, ORCL, PFE, WMT, PSX, PANW, NEP, ABNB, EFV, FPE, HDV, IGV, IUSG, MOAT, SNSR, VTI, XMMO, CHD, SPG, VTR, WMB, BXMX, DOW, DON, IBDO, IEV, IJR, MGK, PEJ, QQQ, SPTM, XLB, XLF, XLU, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, AIA, VZ, V, QAI, DIS, BST, IDXX, KO, IWM, VEU, MRK, PM, BIV, CSCO, PNFP, MSFT, SPY, FRC, WBA, VEEV, EFA, ROKU, IBDN, T, VXF, VCIT, HON, LMT, ROL, MMM, MBB, INTC, WY, MDT, NEM, ESPO, SDG, IWD, GVI, HEEM, DAN, SFNC, RF, NGVT, XITK, AXP, BDX, USMV, DUK, ECL, XOM, MUNI, HST, MDU, LIN, IGM, IJH, MASI, IGLB, IEF, SNY, BIL, VMC, BTO, IIPR, VTV, VGSH, BMY, SHY, UNM, SCHA, FPX, IWV, MAA,
- Sold Out: IBDM, NUV, BABA, SPLK, GO, DAL, BP, CAT, JD, NCNO, GNOM, IPO, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Patten Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,247 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,977 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 199,732 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Visa Inc (V) - 45,976 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,248 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)
Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.78 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $229.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO)
Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.076200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 120.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 407.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3033.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)
Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83.Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.
