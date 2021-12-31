Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Patten Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities

insider
Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Patten Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Omnicom Group Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Patten Group, Inc. owns 260 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patten Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patten Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,247 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,977 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  3. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 199,732 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 45,976 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,248 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
New Purchase: Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.78 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $229.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.076200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 120.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 407.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3033.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.



