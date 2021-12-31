Patten Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities

New Purchases: NIM, U, REGL, CSL, MOTO, RBNC, GM, BE, SPHD, XLE, NVG, BJ, BILL, IBDP, VWO, META,

NIM, U, REGL, CSL, MOTO, RBNC, GM, BE, SPHD, XLE, NVG, BJ, BILL, IBDP, VWO, META, Added Positions: IVV, SUB, OMC, MUB, IXN, AMZN, ADBE, GOOG, IEFA, BND, D, JNJ, SYK, IBM, IHDG, EPD, NEE, NVDA, NFLX, NEAR, CVX, QCOM, UNH, AVGO, PYPL, BAC, GOOGL, NOC, DG, AGG, BSV, IBB, PHDG, QYLD, RSP, ABT, COP, EMR, APTV, CSM, FLOT, MET, PG, PHM, TSM, EFG, IWP, VIG, VYM, XLC, ADSK, JPM, LOW, TJX, DNP, NXPI, BAB, DBEF, DIV, ITOT, JPST, VIGI, VNQ, XLV, ACN, STZ, DLR, LLY, ENB, EL, HD, ORCL, PFE, WMT, PSX, PANW, NEP, ABNB, EFV, FPE, HDV, IGV, IUSG, MOAT, SNSR, VTI, XMMO, CHD, SPG, VTR, WMB, BXMX, DOW, DON, IBDO, IEV, IJR, MGK, PEJ, QQQ, SPTM, XLB, XLF, XLU, XLY,

IVV, SUB, OMC, MUB, IXN, AMZN, ADBE, GOOG, IEFA, BND, D, JNJ, SYK, IBM, IHDG, EPD, NEE, NVDA, NFLX, NEAR, CVX, QCOM, UNH, AVGO, PYPL, BAC, GOOGL, NOC, DG, AGG, BSV, IBB, PHDG, QYLD, RSP, ABT, COP, EMR, APTV, CSM, FLOT, MET, PG, PHM, TSM, EFG, IWP, VIG, VYM, XLC, ADSK, JPM, LOW, TJX, DNP, NXPI, BAB, DBEF, DIV, ITOT, JPST, VIGI, VNQ, XLV, ACN, STZ, DLR, LLY, ENB, EL, HD, ORCL, PFE, WMT, PSX, PANW, NEP, ABNB, EFV, FPE, HDV, IGV, IUSG, MOAT, SNSR, VTI, XMMO, CHD, SPG, VTR, WMB, BXMX, DOW, DON, IBDO, IEV, IJR, MGK, PEJ, QQQ, SPTM, XLB, XLF, XLU, XLY, Reduced Positions: LMBS, AIA, VZ, V, QAI, DIS, BST, IDXX, KO, IWM, VEU, MRK, PM, BIV, CSCO, PNFP, MSFT, SPY, FRC, WBA, VEEV, EFA, ROKU, IBDN, T, VXF, VCIT, HON, LMT, ROL, MMM, MBB, INTC, WY, MDT, NEM, ESPO, SDG, IWD, GVI, HEEM, DAN, SFNC, RF, NGVT, XITK, AXP, BDX, USMV, DUK, ECL, XOM, MUNI, HST, MDU, LIN, IGM, IJH, MASI, IGLB, IEF, SNY, BIL, VMC, BTO, IIPR, VTV, VGSH, BMY, SHY, UNM, SCHA, FPX, IWV, MAA,

LMBS, AIA, VZ, V, QAI, DIS, BST, IDXX, KO, IWM, VEU, MRK, PM, BIV, CSCO, PNFP, MSFT, SPY, FRC, WBA, VEEV, EFA, ROKU, IBDN, T, VXF, VCIT, HON, LMT, ROL, MMM, MBB, INTC, WY, MDT, NEM, ESPO, SDG, IWD, GVI, HEEM, DAN, SFNC, RF, NGVT, XITK, AXP, BDX, USMV, DUK, ECL, XOM, MUNI, HST, MDU, LIN, IGM, IJH, MASI, IGLB, IEF, SNY, BIL, VMC, BTO, IIPR, VTV, VGSH, BMY, SHY, UNM, SCHA, FPX, IWV, MAA, Sold Out: IBDM, NUV, BABA, SPLK, GO, DAL, BP, CAT, JD, NCNO, GNOM, IPO, KD,

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Omnicom Group Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares Asia 50 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patten Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Patten Group, Inc. owns 260 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patten Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patten+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,247 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,977 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 199,732 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Visa Inc (V) - 45,976 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 32,248 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.78 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.79. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.94 and $248.12, with an estimated average price of $230.37. The stock is now traded at around $229.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.77 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.076200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.77%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.39%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 120.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 407.19%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 34,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.09%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3033.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $21.24 and $29, with an estimated average price of $25.83.

Patten Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.