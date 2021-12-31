Sciencast Management LP Buys Royal Caribbean Group, United Rentals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Blackstone Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: RCL, URI, AZO, EMR, CVS, DUK, TXN, CNC, PGR, ADSK, LULU, AMZN, SHW, APD, DLTR, CF, FIS, DG, ISRG, ELAN, AEE, RNR, QCOM, CSGP, HON, NOW, COST, GIS, DECK, HUM, LOW, CLX, VMW, BLK, MRK, CROX, NUE, DPZ, UAL, WFC, PYPL, MTN, TMUS, FISV, HAL, SSNC, RH, MTCH, CCL, RF, KKR, MA, WSC, PRU, HPE, MLM, IP, NTAP, ANSS, DRI, UAA, VFC, CIEN, SAVE, BSIG, FSLY, KNX, USB, WEC, BKR, GPS, NDSN, ROK, TFX, WMB, GNTX, IBM, MRVL, OLN, WRK, MASI, RNG, PNW, QGEN, CRWD, BRK.B, KAR, ZWS, KHC, CRSR, AFG, DIS, ADS, MPWR, NI, WM, APA, HUBB, RGEN, UNP, CNK, TRIP, PFSI, DOCU, NVST, CSL, IART, IPG, OMC, G, KMI, PTON, FOXA, WTRG, CPE, NVDA, NATI, RBA, X, WBS, QLYS, PFGC, STZ, NUS, SLB, AL, AVT, CSX, INTC, RPM, CHTR, HII, ANF, CAKE, IEX, MKTX, SEIC, WEN, ALLE, ZI, SOFI, SOFI, AGCO, AMN, CHH, CGNX, DB, MTG, SLAB, ACIW, WSFS, SBH, FSLR, OMF, BKI, PLNT, CWH, OTIS, WMG, VNT, EGHT, BA, CNP, CTXS, FNF, IIVI, ES, PDCO, PACB, COOP, GPRO, QSR, BHF, DDOG, ACI, GDRX, AN, BBY, BLDR, CNO, HRL, NTCT, PZZA, CRM, BR, UNVR, ATKR, ZUO, FTDR, GFL, LMND, AWR, CR, CFR, DBI, NKE, SKX, WAFD, ZBRA, IBKR, ULTA, TNET, MTDR, CC, TENB, LTHM, LEVI, PSN, BSY, ABCB, MTOR, CHRW, COP, INGR, EXPO, NEE, MUR, PTC, RRC, RSG, SNV, GL, KTOS, XEL, IRDM, FN, VC, AA, DELL, CRC, DASH, ARW, ASH, CATY, EPC, FFIN, LSCC, MMSI, NJR, ORI, ASGN, OKE, TPX, XPER, UGI, HTGC, COMM, IBP, YEXT, LBRT, CNNE, SHLS, FLWS, DENN, EEFT, ITT, KFY, RRX, SKYW, TSN, HOMB, ENV, BLMN, VOYA, NVRO, BLD, TTD, VVV, ADNT, SNAP, GOOS, CARG, SFIX, SONO, ARRY, ATSG, ATRC, CRI, CMA, CBU, CMP, CNMD, FLO, HAE, HFC, J, KBH, LZB, BBWI, MOH, ORA, OSTK, PRGO, RDN, ATCO, LUV, THO, UBSI, HEI.A, PRIM, IPGP, CFX, TSLA, MTSI, FUBO, TMHC, PAYC, NOMD, RACE, AXL, TPIC, SLQT, VRM, PLTK,

RCL, URI, AZO, EMR, CVS, DUK, TXN, CNC, PGR, ADSK, LULU, AMZN, SHW, APD, DLTR, CF, FIS, DG, ISRG, ELAN, AEE, RNR, QCOM, CSGP, HON, NOW, COST, GIS, DECK, HUM, LOW, CLX, VMW, BLK, MRK, CROX, NUE, DPZ, UAL, WFC, PYPL, MTN, TMUS, FISV, HAL, SSNC, RH, MTCH, CCL, RF, KKR, MA, WSC, PRU, HPE, MLM, IP, NTAP, ANSS, DRI, UAA, VFC, CIEN, SAVE, BSIG, FSLY, KNX, USB, WEC, BKR, GPS, NDSN, ROK, TFX, WMB, GNTX, IBM, MRVL, OLN, WRK, MASI, RNG, PNW, QGEN, CRWD, BRK.B, KAR, ZWS, KHC, CRSR, AFG, DIS, ADS, MPWR, NI, WM, APA, HUBB, RGEN, UNP, CNK, TRIP, PFSI, DOCU, NVST, CSL, IART, IPG, OMC, G, KMI, PTON, FOXA, WTRG, CPE, NVDA, NATI, RBA, X, WBS, QLYS, PFGC, STZ, NUS, SLB, AL, AVT, CSX, INTC, RPM, CHTR, HII, ANF, CAKE, IEX, MKTX, SEIC, WEN, ALLE, ZI, SOFI, SOFI, AGCO, AMN, CHH, CGNX, DB, MTG, SLAB, ACIW, WSFS, SBH, FSLR, OMF, BKI, PLNT, CWH, OTIS, WMG, VNT, EGHT, BA, CNP, CTXS, FNF, IIVI, ES, PDCO, PACB, COOP, GPRO, QSR, BHF, DDOG, ACI, GDRX, AN, BBY, BLDR, CNO, HRL, NTCT, PZZA, CRM, BR, UNVR, ATKR, ZUO, FTDR, GFL, LMND, AWR, CR, CFR, DBI, NKE, SKX, WAFD, ZBRA, IBKR, ULTA, TNET, MTDR, CC, TENB, LTHM, LEVI, PSN, BSY, ABCB, MTOR, CHRW, COP, INGR, EXPO, NEE, MUR, PTC, RRC, RSG, SNV, GL, KTOS, XEL, IRDM, FN, VC, AA, DELL, CRC, DASH, ARW, ASH, CATY, EPC, FFIN, LSCC, MMSI, NJR, ORI, ASGN, OKE, TPX, XPER, UGI, HTGC, COMM, IBP, YEXT, LBRT, CNNE, SHLS, FLWS, DENN, EEFT, ITT, KFY, RRX, SKYW, TSN, HOMB, ENV, BLMN, VOYA, NVRO, BLD, TTD, VVV, ADNT, SNAP, GOOS, CARG, SFIX, SONO, ARRY, ATSG, ATRC, CRI, CMA, CBU, CMP, CNMD, FLO, HAE, HFC, J, KBH, LZB, BBWI, MOH, ORA, OSTK, PRGO, RDN, ATCO, LUV, THO, UBSI, HEI.A, PRIM, IPGP, CFX, TSLA, MTSI, FUBO, TMHC, PAYC, NOMD, RACE, AXL, TPIC, SLQT, VRM, PLTK, Added Positions: SO, NCLH, KO, MCD, KSS, SPGI, TRV, MCO, PEP, PSTG, PNC, SCI, PG, OC, PFG, AAP, F, MGM, UBER, GLW, DE, WDAY, TPR, CTAS, SQ, MCHP, TWLO, MS, V, WSO, TDOC, A, BDX, GOOGL, LUMN, PNR, FE, OXY, PAAS, ROL, WBA, LH, ZION, INTU, MO, W, MRO, ENPH, NXPI, EAT, AYI, FND, ETSY, NVCR, EXPD, SNA, CCEP, NLSN, CHWY, EIX, BLKB, H, STLD, WWW, LII, BOX, TWTR, WYNN, TXT, CTVA, APTV, ILMN, IRBT, SCHW, JAZZ, EAF, OMCL, FICO, POWI, STLA,

FAST, VZ, JCI, EBAY, KEYS, D, AME, DFS, HCA, SWK, EL, ADBE, UNH, TROW, XYL, DBX, HD, AMAT, CHKP, AOS, PM, MDLZ, HPQ, COUP, RIOT, JNJ, GS, TRMB, MTZ, WU, COF, ELY, AR, SJM, LAD, CB, TER, SEE, RPD, TREX, PFE, UNFI, HBI, COLM, MGA, HGV, BKU, MAN, KEX, HRB, GNRC, BJ, JBLU, EXP, Sold Out: ORCL, BX, MMM, ATVI, SYF, APH, MU, MDT, FDX, ETN, KLAC, ICE, TJX, ITW, LIN, DOV, ECL, MMC, MKC, YUM, TEL, CPB, FANG, IQV, AFL, MELI, CDW, MCK, EA, NSC, AXP, CAT, MSFT, NWL, CPRI, ADM, LRCX, EPAM, CBRL, TOL, ABT, ROKU, BMY, CRL, LVS, CHGG, KMX, CSCO, C, NYCB, DVA, SYK, BRO, RGLD, POOL, WAT, PEG, OLED, SNOW, AJG, PKG, BFAM, ALL, FCX, MAR, MET, AES, AKAM, TFC, CMCSA, KR, CERN, UHS, VRSN, PENN, ATUS, PHM, VMC, CPRT, ZEN, ADI, SAIL, OSH, LNT, EMN, ETR, LHX, LPX, WMT, SEDG, PLTR, MPC, DKS, MAT, OTEX, WERN, PGNY, CCK, EQT, THC, WST, OLLI, NET, CINF, GGG, RHI, ST, GDDY, ASAN, CLF, GPN, VRNS, HWM, AZPN, BLDP, CTSH, XOM, BEN, HAS, HLF, LSTR, AWK, QTWO, SYNH, ABC, DLB, KLIC, OSK, DAL, FBHS, ESNT, AEP, LNC, ODFL, PVH, PNFP, TGT, LEA, VIAC, CMS, JNPR, PDCE, STE, TNL, SAIC, PD, XP, DCI, FITB, NUVA, RAD, STX, TCBI, TRI, ANTM, XRX, WING, EQH, HTH, AMP, GOLD, BKE, CASY, FLS, SCCO, WWD, AWI, PBF, QRVO, APPN, XM, BOH, LIVN, OVV, NEM, NTRS, ONTO, EVR, SMAR, MDRX, IVZ, JKHY, JWN, SNPS, TDY, GOGO, PEN, USFD, PAGS, KTB, UPST, BMBL, FL, ITRI, LEN, NRG, NOV, RL, RMBS, SRE, MWA, BGS, TRU, SMPL, FBP, FULT, ADT, QRTEA, AMWL, NM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Caribbean Group, United Rentals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Emerson Electric Co, CVS Health Corp, sells Oracle Corp, Blackstone Inc, 3M Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Sciencast Management LP owns 447 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sciencast Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sciencast+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Deere & Co (DE) - 14,113 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.78% Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 63,048 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position United Rentals Inc (URI) - 14,759 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. New Position AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 2,384 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 52,093 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 63,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $307.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 52,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1932.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 46,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Southern Co by 478.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 70,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 469.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 206,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 270.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 205.17%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 400.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 82,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 304.97%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $417.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.