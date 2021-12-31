Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sciencast Management LP Buys Royal Caribbean Group, United Rentals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Blackstone Inc, 3M Co

insider
Just now
Investment company Sciencast Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Caribbean Group, United Rentals Inc, AutoZone Inc, Emerson Electric Co, CVS Health Corp, sells Oracle Corp, Blackstone Inc, 3M Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Synchrony Financial during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sciencast Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Sciencast Management LP owns 447 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sciencast Management LP
  1. Deere & Co (DE) - 14,113 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.78%
  2. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 63,048 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 14,759 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 2,384 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 52,093 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $64.27 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 63,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37. The stock is now traded at around $307.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $93.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 52,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $1932.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 46,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Sciencast Management LP initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $173.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 25,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Southern Co by 478.19%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 70,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 469.70%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 206,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 270.32%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 74,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 205.17%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 400.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 82,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Sciencast Management LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 304.97%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $417.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 9,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.

Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Sciencast Management LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.



