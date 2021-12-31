Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc Buys Alerian MLP ETF, ITT Inc, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund

New Purchases: ITT, KXI, COIN, IOT, BCAT, ROK, BBY, PDI, MITT, LHX, PMT, FTHY, ADI, SHW, PSLV, MINT, AMP, UUP, CMDY, PH, MRVL, SHOP, PAYX, TSM, ORLY, JCI, NOC, BBIN, USHY, INTU, QYLD, GNRC, RDVY, EQIX, EOG, CLX, CC, ABG, ALEC, AMD, OTLK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alerian MLP ETF, ITT Inc, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, Intel Corp, iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, sells Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, iShares Latin America 40 ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc owns 487 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 491,734 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,338,055 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,745 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01% Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 1,763,764 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 307,443 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.21 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $98.1. The stock is now traded at around $95.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 22,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $221.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 36,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $313.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 34,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 211,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 135.08%. The purchase prices were between $94.65 and $96.44, with an estimated average price of $95.67. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 41.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 104,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 210.45%. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 207.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $76.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $40.03.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Retail Value Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32.